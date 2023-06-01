Murray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm

Murray International Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based trust - Says it has repaid its maturing GBP60 million five-year fixed rate loan with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd, London Branch. Following the repayment of this loan, the company's borrowings are expected to total GBP140 million, which represents a net gearing level of 8.5%, based on the latest net asset value of the company.

Current stock price: 262.60 pence, up 0.5%

12-month change: up 2.3%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.