Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Murray International Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYI   GB00BQZCCB79

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC

(MYI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-06-01 am EDT
262.60 GBX   +0.54%
12:36pMurray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm
AN
12:36pMurray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm
AN
04/24Murray International completes sub-division of shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm

06/01/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murray International Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based trust - Says it has repaid its maturing GBP60 million five-year fixed rate loan with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd, London Branch. Following the repayment of this loan, the company's borrowings are expected to total GBP140 million, which represents a net gearing level of 8.5%, based on the latest net asset value of the company.

Current stock price: 262.60 pence, up 0.5%

12-month change: up 2.3%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
12:36pMurray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm
AN
12:36pMurray International repays GBP60 million loan to RBS arm
AN
04/24Murray International completes sub-division of shares
AN
04/24MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC : SPLIT: 5 of 1
FA
04/24MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC : SPLIT: 5 of 1
FA
04/21Murray International Trust Names Chair Successor
MT
04/21Murray International Trust PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
04/21Murray International Trust PLC Declares First Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 D..
CI
04/06MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2022 135 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 182 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 1 635 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,54x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray International Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,61
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Hardie Chairman
George Bruce Stout Senior Investment Manager
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Binyon Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas James Anthony Melhuish Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC-2.10%2 026
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-1.97%4 279
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-6.37%331
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP41.44%59
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer