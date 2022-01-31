Murray River Organics : Managing Director AGM Presentation
Managing Director
and CEO presentation
31 January 2022
MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS
Agenda
Executive Summary
FY21 Financial Overview
FY22 Trading update
Strategy overview
Recapitalisation update
Executive Summary
FY21 Overview
• Trading results for FY21 were disappointing.
• Sales Targets proved to be optimistic, and margins were low due to products being in
the 'launch phase' with a heavy reliance on price promotion but with significant
upside potential.
• Whilst good progress was made in obtaining MRG branded ranging in the major
retailers, sales momentum was not as strong as anticipated.
• The Farming operations under performed and further SGARA accounting losses were
incurred as a result of our yields being below budgeted levels.
• The crop from our largest 3 rd party Dried Vine Fruit farm was wiped out due to a
hail-storm in January 2021. The estimated reduction in FY22 revenues was
approximately $4.5m to $6m (depending on the quality being achieved) on the hail
event alone.
• Our largest private label contract decreased by $7.5m due to previous service level
issues and was anticipated to decline by a similar amount into FY22.
• With substantial inventory levels built up in early FY21, management reduced
inventory levels and focused on exiting from underperforming parts of the business.
In doing so, the complexity inherent in the business was also addressed via the sale
of non-core farms and the sale of the Mourqoung facility.
• The sale of our non-core farms saw a year-on-year reduction in 'Fresh' categories of
$4.3m in FY21 with a further impact of $1.4m of lost revenues into FY22.
Executive Summary
FY21 Overview continued
• With over $22m of asset sales announced during the year, we also
announced our intention to sell the remaining dried vine fruit farms
with the aim of creating a capital light alternative to our current
model. This would involve selling the farms, but keeping the 'off take',
which would see MRG continue to acquire the dried vine fruit off the
farms but rely on the new owners to manage and grow the agricultural
footprint.
• During FY21 and into FY22, we have been reviewing and assessing
several M&A opportunities that would be expected to accelerate the
group to positive EBIT. Our aim is to improve the utilization of our
Dandenong facility and grow our existing FMCG assets as we complete
the divestment of our farm portfolio with off-take agreements.
FY21 Financial Overview
