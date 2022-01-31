Log in
    MRG   AU000000MRG9

MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS GROUP LIMITED

(MRG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/01
0.245 AUD   0.00%
Murray River Organics : Managing Director AGM Presentation

01/31/2022 | 12:41am EST
Managing Director

and CEO presentation

31 January 2022

MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS

Agenda

  1. Executive Summary
  2. FY21 Financial Overview
  3. FY22 Trading update
  4. Strategy overview
  5. Recapitalisation update
Executive Summary

FY21 Overview

Trading results for FY21 were disappointing.

Sales Targets proved to be optimistic, and margins were low due to products being in

the 'launch phase' with a heavy reliance on price promotion but with significant

upside potential.

Whilst good progress was made in obtaining MRG branded ranging in the major

retailers, sales momentum was not as strong as anticipated.

The Farming operations under performed and further SGARA accounting losses were

incurred as a result of our yields being below budgeted levels.

The crop from our largest 3rd party Dried Vine Fruit farm was wiped out due to a

hail-storm in January 2021. The estimated reduction in FY22 revenues was

approximately $4.5m to $6m (depending on the quality being achieved) on the hail

event alone.

Our largest private label contract decreased by $7.5m due to previous service level

issues and was anticipated to decline by a similar amount into FY22.

With substantial inventory levels built up in early FY21, management reduced

inventory levels and focused on exiting from underperforming parts of the business.

In doing so, the complexity inherent in the business was also addressed via the sale

of non-core farms and the sale of the Mourqoung facility.

The sale of our non-core farms saw a year-on-year reduction in 'Fresh' categories of

$4.3m in FY21 with a further impact of $1.4m of lost revenues into FY22.

Executive Summary

FY21 Overview continued

With over $22m of asset sales announced during the year, we also

announced our intention to sell the remaining dried vine fruit farms

with the aim of creating a capital light alternative to our current

model. This would involve selling the farms, but keeping the 'off take',

which would see MRG continue to acquire the dried vine fruit off the

farms but rely on the new owners to manage and grow the agricultural

footprint.

During FY21 and into FY22, we have been reviewing and assessing

several M&A opportunities that would be expected to accelerate the

group to positive EBIT. Our aim is to improve the utilization of our

Dandenong facility and grow our existing FMCG assets as we complete

the divestment of our farm portfolio with off-take agreements.

FY21 Financial Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murray River Organics Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS GROUP LIMITED
12:41aMURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Managing Director AGM Presentation
PU
01/28MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Remuneration Report
PU
2021MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2021MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Capital Management Initiatives and Suspension (App 3Z)
PU
2021Murray River Organics Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Murray River Organics Reportedly Taps Lion Advisory to Get Capital Flowing
CI
2021Murray River Organics Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ju..
CI
2021An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of Mourquong Processing Plant from Murray Ri..
CI
2021MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Signs MoU for Sale of New South Wales Processing Facility, Victori..
MT
2021An unknown buyer entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Mourquong Proces..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42,6 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2021 -21,6 M -15,2 M -15,2 M
Net Debt 2021 43,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 7,56 M 7,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Birol Akdogan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Francis Fallet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Monk Chairman
Paul Joseph McDonald Non-Executive Director
Matthew O'Brien Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURRAY RIVER ORGANICS GROUP LIMITED0.00%8
VILMORIN & CIE-5.78%1 291
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.-13.18%963
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.95%935
SHANGHAI XUERONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.37%477
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-25.08%424