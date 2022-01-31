Murray River Organics : Managing Director AGM Presentation

Executive Summary

only FY21 Overview

• Trading results for FY21 were disappointing.

• Sales Targets proved to be optimistic, and margins were low due to products being in

the 'launch phase' with a heavy reliance on price promotion but with significant

upside potential.

use • Whilst good progress was made in obtaining MRG branded ranging in the major

retailers, sales momentum was not as strong as anticipated.

• The Farming operations under performed and further SGARA accounting losses were

incurred as a result of our yields being below budgeted levels.

• The crop from our largest 3rd party Dried Vine Fruit farm was wiped out due to a

personal hail-storm in January 2021. The estimated reduction in FY22 revenues was

approximately $4.5m to $6m (depending on the quality being achieved) on the hail

event alone.

• Our largest private label contract decreased by $7.5m due to previous service level

issues and was anticipated to decline by a similar amount into FY22.

• With substantial inventory levels built up in early FY21, management reduced

inventory levels and focused on exiting from underperforming parts of the business.

In doing so, the complexity inherent in the business was also addressed via the sale

of non-core farms and the sale of the Mourqoung facility.

• The sale of our non-core farms saw a year-on-year reduction in 'Fresh' categories of

$4.3m in FY21 with a further impact of $1.4m of lost revenues into FY22.