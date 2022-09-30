Murray & Roberts : Full Annual Integrated Report

Value definition and materiality

Framed by our Purpose and our Vision (see PG 06), our New Strategic Future strategy defines the primary drivers of shareholder value for the Group, which guard both our resilience through market cycles and our relevance over the longer term in a dynamic global context:

Achieving diversification of earnings potential and risk exposure across regions and market sectors with robust, long-term demand fundamentals - to secure sustainable growth;

sustainable growth; Deepening our differentiation as a contractor, employer and strategic partner, with increasing emphasis on ESG and digital solutions - to ensure sustainable competitiveness;

sustainable competitiveness; Enhancing our relevance to our stakeholders, as a purpose-led, profitable, ethical and responsible multinational corporation aligned to the global advancement of sustainable human development;

sustainable human development; Ensuring the inculcation of the Group's governance system and culture (guided by our Values and operationalised by our philosophy of Engineered Excellence ) - to guard stakeholder trust.

Within this value construct, Murray & Roberts defines material issues as factors that substantively affect our ability to sustain our strategic, operational and financial performance. These factors and the way we respond to them are likely to influence a stakeholder's assessment of the Group's ability to enhance enterprise value over time.

material issues and sets out our priorities at Group and platform levels in relation to these value drivers and outcomes.

Integrated thinking

The Board committee structure has significant overlap in membership, and together with the Group's organisational, integrated assurance and sustainability frameworks, promote operational visibility and integrated decision- making through clearly defined policy, approval and assurance processes. The Group's governance frameworks align to King IV1 requirements and oversight processes are regularly reviewed and adapted in line with changes in the Group's opportunity and risk profile. Continual improvement in the Group's standards, systems, best practices and reporting, in response to the operating environment and the needs of stakeholders, as well as performance outcomes, embed accountability for integrated thinking at every level of the Group.

