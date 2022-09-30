Murray & Roberts : Full Annual Integrated Report

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Index
Summarised financial results
Responsibilities of directors for annual financial statements
Group chief executive and Group financial director responsibility statement on internal financial controls
Certification by company secretary
Audit committee report
Basis of preparation
Report of directors
Statement of financial position
Statement of financial performance
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Statement of value created
Ten-yearfinancial review
Ratios and statistics
Segmental analysis
MURRAY & ROBERTS Annual Integrated Report 2022
About this
report Our integrated report for the year ended
30 June 2022 (FY2022) is aimed primarily at providers of financial capital, our employees, clients and business partners.
It presents the strategy, governance, performance and prospects of the Group, including our wholly owned business platforms, our joint ventures where we exercise significant influence and our investments. It covers the risks, opportunities and outcomes related to the global contracting environment, and to our relationships with stakeholders, that affect our ability to deliver on our strategy in the short term (denoting the coming reporting period), the medium term (the next three years equating to our rolling business planning cycle) and the longer term (beyond this planning horizon).
The Group is committed to continual improvement in its reporting as stakeholder disclosure expectations change. Specifically, we continue to deepen our ESG measurement and disclosure, in line with the reporting frameworks investors prefer.
The Group sustainability report provides detailed disclosure on ONLINE our governance structures and performance, related to our
material socioeconomic and environmental impacts.
Value definition and materiality
Framed by our Purpose and our Vision (see PG 06), our New Strategic Future strategy defines the primary drivers of shareholder value for the Group, which guard both our resilience through market cycles and our relevance over the longer term in a dynamic global context:
Achieving diversification of earnings potential and risk exposure across regions and market sectors with robust,long-termdemand fundamentals - to secure sustainable growth;
Deepening our differentiation as a contractor, employer and strategic partner, with increasing emphasis on ESG and digital solutions - to ensure sustainable competitiveness;
Enhancing our relevance to our stakeholders, as apurpose-led,profitable, ethical and responsible multinational corporation aligned to the global advancement of sustainable human development;
Ensuring the inculcation of the Group's governance system and culture (guided by our Values and operationalised by our philosophy ofEngineered Excellence) - to guard stakeholder trust.
Within this value construct, Murray & Roberts defines material issues as factors that substantively affect our ability to sustain our strategic, operational and financial performance. These factors and the way we respond to them are likely to influence a stakeholder's assessment of the Group's ability to enhance enterprise value over time.
Our material issues details the process followed to determine our
PG 30 material issues and sets out our priorities at Group and platform levels in relation to these value drivers and outcomes.
Integrated thinking
The Board committee structure has significant overlap in membership, and together with the Group's organisational, integrated assurance and sustainability frameworks, promote operational visibility and integrated decision- making through clearly defined policy, approval and assurance processes. The Group's governance frameworks align to King IV1 requirements and oversight processes are regularly reviewed and adapted in line with changes in the Group's opportunity and risk profile. Continual improvement in the Group's standards, systems, best practices and reporting, in response to the operating environment and the needs of stakeholders, as well as performance outcomes, embed accountability for integrated thinking at every level of the Group.
PG 06 Purpose-led value creation
ONLINE Governance report
Process disclosures
The integrity of the integrated and sustainability reports is supported by a mature and effective process:
The reporting team, with support from specialist external reporting partners, is led by the Group investor and media executive, who has unfettered access to the Group chairman, Group executive and platform leadership during the process of report preparation.
A paper setting out the reporting approach and areas of improvement, based on developments in reporting frameworks and the disclosure expectations of stakeholders, is presented to the Murray & Roberts Limited and Holdings Limited Boards at the outset of report planning, giving the directors the opportunity to guide the process.
The information in the integrated report is drawn from various sources; predominantly the Group and platform business plans for the following three-year planning horizon, interviews with the Group chairman, chief executive and financial director, as well as the Group's register of top risks and material governance-related information.
The platform CEOs are responsible for drafting the platform reviews, that set out the Group's expectations in line with the requirements of integrated and sustainability reporting.
The material issues entail independent analysis of Group and platform business plans and stakeholder insights, the output of which is considered by a specifically convened forum comprising the Group chief executive, financial director, commercial director and the investor relations executive. The material issues are tested against interviews with Group leadership, including the chairman for Board insight, and the executives responsible for risk and health, safety and environment, and leadership and succession.
The Group chief executive and financial director review all integrated report content during the drafting process, and the non-executive directors are given the opportunity to review and comment on the drafts, before formal approval by the Group audit committee, whose responsibility is delegated to it by
the Board.
ONLINE Auditor's report
ONLINE Assurance statement
ONLINE Independent limited assurance report to the directors of Murray & Roberts Limited
1. King IV copyright: Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved.
Reporting frameworks
The information included in this integrated report is provided in accordance with IFRS, the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (as amended), the JSE Listings Requirements and King IV. The Board is of the view that the integrated report applies the principles and content elements of the International Integrated Reporting Framework (2021) in all material respects; however, they are applied in a way that is meaningful to the Group, and consistent with how we communicate with and account to our stakeholders. Our sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards at a core application level and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.
PG 125 Summarised financial results
ONLINE King IV application register
ONLINE GRI Standards content index
Board responsibility statement
The Group audit committee is responsible for overseeing the preparation and presentation of the integrated report and ensuring its integrity. The committee believes that the integrated report addresses all the material issues that have a bearing on the Group's ability to create value over the short, medium and long term. The committee recommended it for Board approval, which was obtained on 31 August 2022.
FEEDBACK
The integrated report is
intended to provide the basis
for meaningful engagement with
our stakeholders. We welcome
your feedback which can be
directed to Ed Jardim, Group
investor and media executive at ed.jardim@murrob.com.
Important information on
PG 142
forward-looking statements
