Murray & Roberts : Interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Murray & Roberts

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06

JSE Share Code: MUR

ISIN: ZAE000073441

("Murray & Roberts" or "Group" or "Company")

2022 Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

SALIENT FEATURES

Significant, quality order book R61,1 billion (FY2021 H1: R60,5 billion)

Robust near orders R12,8 billion (FY2021 H1: R19,9 billion)

Category 1 project pipeline R74,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R94,7 billion) Circa R20 billion on a sole‐tender basis

Lost‐time injury frequency rate 0.42 improved (FY2021 H1: 1.00) No fatal incidents occurred

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue from continuing operations R13,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R10,8 billion)

Earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations R337 million (FY2021 H1: R117 million)

Attributable earnings R55 million (FY2021 H1: R167 million loss)

Cash, net of debt, improved R0,9 billion (FY2021 H1: R0,3 billion)

Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations 29 cents (FY2021 H1: 8 cents loss per share)

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 30 cents (FY2021 H1: 13 cents loss per share)

Net asset value per share R13 per share (FY2021 H1: R11 per share)

Consistent with previous years, the Group does not pay interim dividends. The board of directors of the Company ("Board") considers a dividend on an annual basis, post year end.

PROSPECTS STATEMENT The Group's economic future is global and diverse, with strong prospects for meaningful growth. Murray & Roberts is well positioned to enable and optimise the capital investments that corporations, governments, and institutions will need to undertake to support sustainable human development, as the world emerges from the pandemic. The Group's order book reflects these pressing global development needs, as well as significant opportunities in international markets.

The Group's strategic efforts, especially over the past five years, are starting to bear fruit. Its large order book and financial results for this period, supports its confidence in a multi‐year period of strong earnings growth.

Any forward‐looking information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed and reported on by the Group's external auditors.

On behalf of the directors: Suresh Kana Henry Laas Daniel Grobler Chairman of the Board Group Chief Executive Group Financial Director Bedfordview 2 March 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

