  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUR   ZAE000073441

MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MUR)
  Report
Murray & Roberts : Interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

03/02/2022 | 08:38am EST
Murray & Roberts

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06

JSE Share Code: MUR

ISIN: ZAE000073441

("Murray & Roberts" or "Group" or "Company")

2022 Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

SALIENT FEATURES

  • Significant, quality order book R61,1 billion (FY2021 H1: R60,5 billion)
  • Robust near orders R12,8 billion (FY2021 H1: R19,9 billion)
  • Category 1 project pipeline R74,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R94,7 billion) Circa R20 billion on a sole‐tender basis
  • Lost‐time injury frequency rate 0.42 improved (FY2021 H1: 1.00) No fatal incidents occurred

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Revenue from continuing operations R13,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R10,8 billion)
  • Earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations R337 million (FY2021 H1: R117 million)
  • Attributable earnings R55 million (FY2021 H1: R167 million loss)
  • Cash, net of debt, improved R0,9 billion (FY2021 H1: R0,3 billion)
  • Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations 29 cents (FY2021 H1: 8 cents loss per share)
  • Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 30 cents (FY2021 H1: 13 cents loss per share)
  • Net asset value per share R13 per share (FY2021 H1: R11 per share)

Consistent with previous years, the Group does not pay interim dividends. The board of directors of the Company ("Board") considers a dividend on an annual basis, post year end.

PROSPECTS STATEMENT

The Group's economic

future is global and diverse,

with strong

prospects

for meaningful growth. Murray & Roberts is

well positioned to enable and optimise the capital

investments

that corporations, governments,

and institutions

will

need

to undertake to

support

sustainable human development, as

the world

emerges from the pandemic. The Group's

order

book

reflects these pressing

global development needs, as well

as significant opportunities in

international markets.

The Group's strategic efforts, especially over the past five years, are starting to bear fruit. Its large order book and financial results for this period, supports its confidence in a multi‐year period of strong earnings growth.

Any forward‐looking information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed and reported on by the Group's external auditors.

On behalf of the directors:

Suresh Kana

Henry

Laas

Daniel Grobler

Chairman of the Board

Group

Chief Executive

Group Financial Director

Bedfordview

2 March 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This short‐form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company and has not been reviewed or audited by the Group's auditors. The information disclosed is only a summary of the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decisions should be based on the consideration of the full reviewed results announcement ("results"). Murray & Roberts' results were released on SENS on 2 March 2022 and are available on the Company's website www.murrob.com and https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/mur/FY22IRes.pdf. Copies of the results announcement are available for inspection at the Company's registered office, the offices of our sponsor or may

be requested from the Company's investor relations department during normal business hours and are available at no charge.

Registered office:

Douglas Roberts Centre, 22 Skeen Boulevard, Bedfordview, 2007; PO Box 1000, Bedfordview, 2008

Directors: SP Kana* (Chairman) HJ Laas (Managing & Chief Executive) DF Grobler JA Boggenpoel* R Havenstein* NB Langa‐Royds* AK Maditsi* B Mawasha* DC Radley* CD Raphiri*

  • Independent non‐executive Secretary: L Kok
    Registrar: JSE Investor Services Proprietary Limited,

13th Floor, Rennie House, 19 Ameshoff Street, Braamfontein, 2001.

PO Box 4844, Johannesburg, 2000

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Email: clientservice@murrob.com

www.murrob.com

Disclaimer

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 13:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 245 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 5 056 M 329 M 329 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 9 385
Free-Float -
Chart MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,90 ZAR
Average target price 17,65 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Managers and Directors
Henry Johannes Laas Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniël Grobler Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Suresh Parbhoo Kana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Havenstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.60%329
VINCI-1.54%57 599
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%34 291
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.12%33 689
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.94%22 824
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED9.43%21 047