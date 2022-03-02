Murray & Roberts : Interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
Murray & Roberts
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06
JSE Share Code: MUR
ISIN: ZAE000073441
("Murray & Roberts" or "Group" or "Company")
2022 Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
SALIENT FEATURES
Significant, quality order book R61,1 billion (FY2021 H1: R60,5 billion)
Robust near orders R12,8 billion (FY2021 H1: R19,9 billion)
Category 1 project pipeline R74,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R94,7 billion) Circa R20 billion on a sole‐tender basis
Lost‐time injury frequency rate 0.42 improved (FY2021 H1: 1.00) No fatal incidents occurred
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenue from continuing operations R13,3 billion (FY2021 H1: R10,8 billion)
Earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations R337 million (FY2021 H1: R117 million)
Attributable earnings R55 million (FY2021 H1: R167 million loss)
Cash, net of debt, improved R0,9 billion (FY2021 H1: R0,3 billion)
Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations 29 cents (FY2021 H1: 8 cents loss per share)
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 30 cents (FY2021 H1: 13 cents loss per share)
Net asset value per share R13 per share (FY2021 H1: R11 per share)
Consistent with previous years, the Group does not pay interim dividends. The board of directors of the Company ("Board") considers a dividend on an annual basis, post year end.
PROSPECTS STATEMENT
The Group's economic
future is global and diverse,
with strong
prospects
for meaningful growth. Murray & Roberts is
well positioned to enable and optimise the capital
investments
that corporations, governments,
and institutions
will
need
to undertake to
support
sustainable human development, as
the world
emerges from the pandemic. The Group's
order
book
reflects these pressing
global development needs, as well
as significant opportunities in
international markets.
The Group's strategic efforts, especially over the past five years, are starting to bear fruit. Its large order book and financial results for this period, supports its confidence in a multi‐year period of strong earnings growth.
Any forward‐looking information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed and reported on by the Group's external auditors.
On behalf of the directors:
Suresh Kana
Henry
Laas
Daniel Grobler
Chairman of the Board
Group
Chief Executive
Group Financial Director
Bedfordview
2 March 2022
