Murray & Roberts : Results of the 2021 AGM

MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06
JSE Share Code: MUR
ADR Code: MURZY
ISIN: ZAE000073441
("Murray & Roberts" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF THE 73rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")
Shareholders are hereby advised of the voting results in respect of the resolutions that were voted at the Murray & Roberts AGM held on Thursday, 2 December 2021.
As at Friday, 26 November 2021, being the Voting Record Date, the total number of issued Murray & Roberts ordinary shares was 444 736 118. The number of Murray & Roberts shares present or represented by proxy was 385 535 935 representing 86.69% of the issued share capital and the votable shares as at the Voting Record Date.
Details of the voting results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:
TOTAL SHARES VOTED
SHARES
RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
NUMBER
%*
%*
Ordinary Resolution 1
97.5158
2.4842
188 963 209
42.489
44.1999
Election of N Langa-Royds as a director
Ordinary Resolution 2
99.5687
0.4313
190 408 637
42.814
43.8748
Election of R Havenstein as a director
Ordinary Resolution 3
99.9535
0.0465
190 406 137
42.813
43.8754
Election of C Raphiri as a director
Ordinary Resolution 4
99.9940
0.0060
190 412 209
42.815
43.8740
Election of H Laas as a director
Ordinary Resolution 5
99.9316
0.0684
190 399 299
42.812
43.8770
Appointment of PwC as independent auditors
Ordinary Resolution 6
97.2911
2.7089
189 589 745
42.630
44.0590
Approval of the remuneration policy
Ordinary Resolution 7
Approval of the implementation of the
97.2969
2.7031
189 589 745
42.630
44.0590
remuneration policy
Ordinary Resolution 8
Appointment of D Radley as member and
99.9993
0.0007
190 408 637
42.814
43.8748
Chairman of the Group Audit Committee
Ordinary Resolution 9
Appointment of J Boggenpoel as member of
98.9421
1.0579
190 406 137
42.813
43.8754
the Group Audit Committee
Ordinary Resolution 10
Appointment of C Raphiri as member of the
99.4512
0.5488
190 409 709
42.814
43.8746
Group Audit Committee
Special Resolution 1
98.6482
1.3518
189 577 314
42.627
44.0618
Fees payable to non-executive directors
*Expressed as a percentage of 444 736 118 Murray & Roberts ordinary shares in issue as at the Voting Record Date.
Bedfordview
3 December 2021
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited