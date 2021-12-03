Murray & Roberts : Results of the 2021 AGM

MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06

JSE Share Code: MUR

ADR Code: MURZY

ISIN: ZAE000073441

("Murray & Roberts" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE 73rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Shareholders are hereby advised of the voting results in respect of the resolutions that were voted at the Murray & Roberts AGM held on Thursday, 2 December 2021.

As at Friday, 26 November 2021, being the Voting Record Date, the total number of issued Murray & Roberts ordinary shares was 444 736 118. The number of Murray & Roberts shares present or represented by proxy was 385 535 935 representing 86.69% of the issued share capital and the votable shares as at the Voting Record Date.

Details of the voting results in respect of the resolutions are as follows: