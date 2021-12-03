Log in
    MUR   ZAE000073441

MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MUR)
Murray & Roberts : Results of the 2021 AGM

12/03/2021 | 05:22am EST
MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1948/029826/06

JSE Share Code: MUR

ADR Code: MURZY

ISIN: ZAE000073441

("Murray & Roberts" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE 73rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Shareholders are hereby advised of the voting results in respect of the resolutions that were voted at the Murray & Roberts AGM held on Thursday, 2 December 2021.

As at Friday, 26 November 2021, being the Voting Record Date, the total number of issued Murray & Roberts ordinary shares was 444 736 118. The number of Murray & Roberts shares present or represented by proxy was 385 535 935 representing 86.69% of the issued share capital and the votable shares as at the Voting Record Date.

Details of the voting results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:

TOTAL SHARES VOTED

SHARES

ABSTAINED

RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

NUMBER

%*

%*

(%)

(%)

Ordinary Resolution 1

97.5158

2.4842

188 963 209

42.489

44.1999

Election of N Langa-Royds as a director

Ordinary Resolution 2

99.5687

0.4313

190 408 637

42.814

43.8748

Election of R Havenstein as a director

Ordinary Resolution 3

99.9535

0.0465

190 406 137

42.813

43.8754

Election of C Raphiri as a director

Ordinary Resolution 4

99.9940

0.0060

190 412 209

42.815

43.8740

Election of H Laas as a director

Ordinary Resolution 5

99.9316

0.0684

190 399 299

42.812

43.8770

Appointment of PwC as independent auditors

Ordinary Resolution 6

97.2911

2.7089

189 589 745

42.630

44.0590

Approval of the remuneration policy

Ordinary Resolution 7

Approval of the implementation of the

97.2969

2.7031

189 589 745

42.630

44.0590

remuneration policy

Ordinary Resolution 8

Appointment of D Radley as member and

99.9993

0.0007

190 408 637

42.814

43.8748

Chairman of the Group Audit Committee

Ordinary Resolution 9

Appointment of J Boggenpoel as member of

98.9421

1.0579

190 406 137

42.813

43.8754

the Group Audit Committee

Ordinary Resolution 10

Appointment of C Raphiri as member of the

99.4512

0.5488

190 409 709

42.814

43.8746

Group Audit Committee

Special Resolution 1

98.6482

1.3518

189 577 314

42.627

44.0618

Fees payable to non-executive directors

*Expressed as a percentage of 444 736 118 Murray & Roberts ordinary shares in issue as at the Voting Record Date.

Bedfordview

3 December 2021

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
