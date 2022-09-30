Murray & Roberts : Risk Management Report

Where applicable, controls are in place to reduce the likelihood or alternatively mitigate the impact of risk events.

The level of risk will significantly impede its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

The level of risk will impede its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

The level of risk may delay or disrupt the achievement of its strategic objectives.

The level of risk will not impede the Group's ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

Group is willing to take in pursuit of its strategic

We define risk appetite as the type and extent of risk the

Key risk

categories

Key risks are those that have a strategic, financial, operational, and reputational impact and include:

Health, safety & environment:

The Group has no appetite for health, safety and environment risk and strives for Zero Harm in the workplace. This is supported by the Group HSE framework.

Financial:

The Group has a moderate appetite for financial risk and is willing to accept risk to achieve its financial objectives. These risks are managed and mitigated to an acceptable level through several controls, with oversight from Group executive leadership.

Legal and compliance:

The Group strives for the highest standards of business integrity, ethics, and governance. It has zero tolerance for unethical behaviour and has a Code of Conduct and several related procedures in place to address this risk. The Group also complies fully in all jurisdictions with regulated requirements to protect personal information.

Project performance:

The Group is prepared to accept a moderate level of risk in the projects it undertakes, to achieve its financial targets. A project management framework, as well as contracting principles and past project lessons learnt schedules are in place and used to mitigate project delivery risk.

Technology:

The Group has a moderate appetite for innovative technology and digitalisation solutions that could add value in meeting its strategic objectives. As the Group formalises and advances its digital strategy, an IT security framework is in place to manage the risk of cybercrime and data breaches.