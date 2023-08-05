Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. at the board meeting, the board approved the resignation of Shri Sathya Murthy Padaki (DIN: 08276537) from the post of Independent Director. Reason for change: Resignation of Shri Sathya Murthy Padaki (DIN: 08276537) due to his personal and unavoidable circumstances, and due to his old age, he find difficulties to devote as much time and attention to discharging his role and responsibility as an Independent Director of the company.
2023-08-05
