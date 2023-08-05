Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited is an India-based company that is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of ceramic, and vitrified floor and wall tiles. The Company's business segments include Sale of Products and Sale of Services. The Company's geographical segments include the Americas (including Canada) and South American countries, Europe, and India. The Company has over two manufacturing plants located in Sira (Karnataka) and Karaikal (Pondicherry). It is trading outsourced vitrified tiles and ceramic tiles as well. The Company's products are branded as Naveen Ceramic Tiles and Naveen Diamontile. Its Naveen Diamontile tiles of various sizes, colors, designs are displayed in over 73 Company-owned showrooms all over India. The Company store the products in approximately 42 depots in different regions.