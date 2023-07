Muscle Maker, Inc. operates a fast-casual restaurant concept. The Company's brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Its segments include Muscle Maker Grill Restaurant, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke Restaurant, Non-Traditional (Hybrid), and SuperFit Foods Meal Prep. Muscle Maker Grill Restaurant segment consists of fast casual style restaurant which offers protein-based meals. Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke Restaurant segment consists of fast casual style restaurants that specialize in Hawaiian inspired poke bowls, wraps and salads. Non-Traditional (Hybrid) segment provides meals for locations such as universities, military bases, and cloud kitchens. SuperFit Foods Meal Prep segment operates as a centralized kitchen that prepares all meals for distribution to consumers. The Company's restaurant system includes approximately 19 restaurants and approximately 18 franchise restaurants.

