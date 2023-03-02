Muscle Maker : Other Information - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 2, 2023

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

Nevada 47-2555533 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1751 River Run, Suite 200, Fort Worth, Texas76107

(832)604-9568

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value GRIL The Nasdaq Stock Market

Item 8.01 Other Information.

As previously disclosed by Muscle Maker, Inc. (the "Company") in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company had received letters from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company of its non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") and granting the Company extensions to demonstrate such compliance to Nasdaq.

On March 2, 2023, the Company received notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has cured its bid price deficiency and has fully regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

