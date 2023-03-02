Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Muscle Maker
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRIL   US6273331073

MUSCLE MAKER

(GRIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:34 2023-03-02 pm EST
1.440 USD   +2.13%
04:55pMuscle Maker : Other Information - Form 8-K
PU
04:40pMuscle Maker, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Muscle Maker, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muscle Maker : Other Information - Form 8-K

03/02/2023 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 2, 2023Commission File Number 001-39223

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Nevada 47-2555533

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1751 River Run, Suite 200, Fort Worth, Texas76107

(Address of principal executive offices)

(832)604-9568

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Not applicable.

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value GRIL The Nasdaq Stock Market
Item 8.01 Other Information.

As previously disclosed by Muscle Maker, Inc. (the "Company") in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company had received letters from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company of its non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") and granting the Company extensions to demonstrate such compliance to Nasdaq.

On March 2, 2023, the Company received notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has cured its bid price deficiency and has fully regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.
By: /s/ Michael Roper
Name: Michael Roper
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: March 2, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Muscle Maker Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 21:54:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MUSCLE MAKER
04:55pMuscle Maker : Other Information - Form 8-K
PU
04:40pMuscle Maker, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Muscle Maker, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Muscle Maker, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/07Muscle Maker, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Muscle Maker crosses $200M revenue under new subsidiary
AQ
02/06Muscle Maker Inc. (nasdaq : GRIL) Crosses $200 Million Revenue Milestone in First 3 months..
GL
02/06Muscle Maker Inc. (nasdaq : GRIL) Crosses $200 Million Revenue Milestone in First 3 months..
GL
02/03Muscle Maker, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or..
AQ
02/02Muscle Maker Inc. Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,18 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 41,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MUSCLE MAKER
Duration : Period :
Muscle Maker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSCLE MAKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roper Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jennifer Black Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Mohan Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth Miller Chief Operating Officer
Paul L. Menchik Independent Director