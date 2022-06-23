Log in
    GRIL   US6273331073

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

(GRIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.3830 USD   +6.83%
Muscle Maker : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 21, 2022Commission File Number 001-39223

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Nevada 47-2555533

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

2600 South Shore Blvd., Suite 300, League City, Texas77573

(Address of principal executive offices)

682-708-8250

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value GRIL The Nasdaq Stock Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 21, 2022, Muscle Maker, Inc. (the "Company") advised Ferdinand Groenewald that the position of Chief Accounting Officer has been eliminated. Mr. Groenewald has agreed to continue his employment with the Company through approximately August 15, 2022, which date may be accelerated at Mr. Groenewald's election, at which time he will be entitled to the severance for termination without cause as outlined in the letter agreement between the Company and Mr. Groenewald dated February 9, 2022.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.
By: /s/ Michael Roper
Name: Michael Roper
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 23, 2022
League City, Texas

Disclaimer

Muscle Maker Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
