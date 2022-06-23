Muscle Maker : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 21, 2022, Muscle Maker, Inc. (the "Company") advised Ferdinand Groenewald that the position of Chief Accounting Officer has been eliminated. Mr. Groenewald has agreed to continue his employment with the Company through approximately August 15, 2022, which date may be accelerated at Mr. Groenewald's election, at which time he will be entitled to the severance for termination without cause as outlined in the letter agreement between the Company and Mr. Groenewald dated February 9, 2022.

