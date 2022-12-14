Pokemoto Enters New Market by Signing First Agreement in California

Pokemoto, Hawaiian Poke Chain Surpasses 50 Franchise Agreements Signed Milestone

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced it has signed its first franchise agreement in Northern California. This franchise agreement marks the brand’s entrance into the West Coast and the state of California bringing the brand’s market count to 16 states once opened.

The recently announced milestone of 50 franchise agreements signed highlighted the company’s expansion into 16 new and existing markets which include, among others, Florida, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and now California. Specific location details can be found on the Pokemoto website – www.Pokemoto.com/locations.

The franchise agreement in Northern California will focus on Sonoma and Marin counties. The franchise group benefitted from Pokemoto’s Veteran discount program. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.

The CEO of Pokemoto, Michael Roper stated “Entering a new market is always a big win for the company. We’re in growth mode and want to plant as many flags as possible as a brand. Now we get to introduce Pokemoto in Northern California and can tout that we have a coast-to-coast presence. Just two weeks ago we announced reaching our milestone goal of 50 franchise agreements signed by the end of the year and we’re still signing deals with a couple weeks left in the year. We’ll continue to execute against our franchising strategy while leveraging our partnerships which help us connect with entrepreneurs looking for a unique opportunity in the restaurant space and believe we’ll continue to see our efforts bear fruit in 2023.”

Roper continued, “We’re proud to have brought another Veteran franchise partner into our Pokemoto Ohana (family). There are approximately 19 million veterans in the United States and veterans account for 14 percent of franchisees nationwide. Their leadership qualities and ability to follow a process make veterans great candidates of the franchising system and we’re lucky to have the Northern California franchise group on board the Pokemoto team. We’re thrilled to introduce the brand to this new market and look forward to sharing locations details in the future.”

Each Pokemoto franchise location generates up to $25,000 as an initial franchise fee once the franchise agreement is signed, while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5-year renewal option.

