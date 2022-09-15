Pokemoto Expansion Accelerates in Pennsylvania

New Allentown, Pennsylvania Franchise Agreement Signed

Burleson, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the signing of a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This agreement marks the 45th franchise agreement signed for the company. Last week, the company announced the grand opening of the first Pokemoto in the Northeast Philadelphia market at 2550 Grant Avenue to go along with a previously announced franchise agreement signed for Philadelphia. Adding a new Allentown franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto and further launches the company’s Pennsylvania growth strategy.

Allentown, Pennsylvania is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania and the state’s largest city behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Ranked as one of the top 100 places to live by U.S. News and World Report in 2017, Allentown is full of history, has a growing entertainment segment and has been cited as the city’s theater district with popular restaurants and local retailers which is a draw for Pokemoto’s core audience of Millennials and Gen-Zs. The brand’s trendy, fully customizable menu is anticipated to be a hot new offering in the market.

“We’re casting a wider net in the Pennsylvania market with the two signed agreements – the first for Philadelphia, PA and the second for Allentown, PA. Pokemoto is making big strides with new agreements signed, locations under construction and of course, grand openings. With 45 agreements signed the brand has been busy executing against our growth strategy of opening franchise and corporate locations in key markets. Our hub and spoke model is coming to fruition via our strategically placed “seed” locations.”

Roper continued, “Just last week we announced yet another grand opening, our company owned location in Philadelphia which happens to be a conversion from a Muscle Maker Grill location. We believe we are gaining visibility with each Pokemoto opening with the goal of providing more opportunities to get more Pokemoto locations on the map via franchise sales. Entering the Allentown, PA market will give residents and tourists somewhere fun and trendy to dine outside of your standard pizza, burger or chicken concepts. We’re looking forward to making a splash in Allentown when we announce the location’s details!”

Pokemoto’s strategy focuses on growth through both company owned and franchise locations. Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing

marketing@musclemakergrill.com