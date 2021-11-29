Musee Grevin : Sophie the Giraffe

Sophie the Giraffe was unveiled in the heart of the Musée Grévin on 22 September. This 1.7-m version of the unique toy which everyone knows is being featured in a museum for the first time, surrounded by the Little Prince and Gaston Lagaffe.
Sophie the Giraffe is a toy for infants which was created in 1961.
On 25 May 1961, Saint Sophie's Day, a unique toy imagined by Mr Rampeau was made for the very first time in Rue de Nazareth, in the heart of Paris! This future icon of the world of childcare was far from the traditional silhouettes inspired by domestic animals or familiar farm animals, and was none other than a giraffe. It has been extremely successful with parents who see it as the essential companion to stimulate the senses of their young children!
In the Grévin workshops...
After 500 hours of work, Sophie the Giraffe has taken her place in the heart of Grévin. To achieve this result, the teams had to design a 30-kg cast. All the teams worked for several months to achieve this result. The statue weighs more than 40kg and boasts 76 spots featuring 4 colour shades. A unique creation to discover at Grévin.
