Musee Grevin : REOPENING
Grévin Paris is reopening its doors from 19 May 2021! Are you ready for the unbelievable?
To record a hit with Gims? To make a pass to Kylian Mbappé? To liberate Paris with General de Gaulle?
At Grévin it's possible!
Your favourite celebrities can't wait to see you for a unique visit in the most emblematic past and current day sets within a more immersive, more experiential, more dynamic Grévin!
We have created an exceptional reopening offer for you for the occasion so that your children can discover Grévin. Find all the details about it below!
Book now to enjoy our offer!
2 ADULT TICKETS PURCHASED =
1 FREE CHILD TICKET
Offer only available at grevin-paris.com for a visit between 19 May and 29 June 2021. More information available on the offer page.
Galerie de média
Did your tickets expire when the museum was closed ?
Don't worry they are still valid ! *
If you bought your tickets at grevin-paris.com
-
Family tickets and dated tickets are extended until 30 September 2021.
-
Non-dated tickets are extended until 31 December 2021.
Pour en profiter ? Rien de plus simple ! Présentez-vous à Grévin muni de vos billets imprimés
à partir du 19 mai et avant la date limite indiquée ci-dessus.
If you bought your tickets from a retailer or a works council:
-
For 365-day or 18-month non-dated tickets, with an expiration date (indicated on the ticket) occurring:
-
Between 14 March 2020 and 30 June 2021 -> the date of validity of the ticket is extended until 31 December 2021
-
Between 1 July 2021 and 1 May 2022 -> the date of validity of the ticket is extended until 30 June 2022
Please contact your retailer or your works council for all requests.
* Extension valid for all tickets expiring between 29/10/2020 and 18/05/2021
DON'T FORGET TO FAMILIARISE YOURSELF WITH THE SANITARY MEASURES FOR A COMPLETELY SAFE VISIT
