    GREV   FR0000037970

MUSÉE GRÉVIN

(GREV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/10 05:30:28 am
48 EUR   -9.43%
Musee Grevin : REOPENING

05/10/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Grévin Paris is reopening its doors from 19 May 2021! Are you ready for the unbelievable?

To record a hit with Gims? To make a pass to Kylian Mbappé? To liberate Paris with General de Gaulle?

At Grévin it's possible!

Your favourite celebrities can't wait to see you for a unique visit in the most emblematic past and current day sets within a more immersive, more experiential, more dynamic Grévin!

We have created an exceptional reopening offer for you for the occasion so that your children can discover Grévin. Find all the details about it below!

Book now to enjoy our offer!

2 ADULT TICKETS PURCHASED =
1 FREE CHILD TICKET

Offer only available at grevin-paris.com for a visit between 19 May and 29 June 2021. More information available on the offer page.

Did your tickets expire when the museum was closed ?

Don't worry they are still valid ! *

If you bought your tickets at grevin-paris.com

  • Family tickets and dated tickets are extended until 30 September 2021.
  • Non-dated tickets are extended until 31 December 2021.

Pour en profiter ? Rien de plus simple ! Présentez-vous à Grévin muni de vos billets imprimés

à partir du 19 mai et avant la date limite indiquée ci-dessus.

If you bought your tickets from a retailer or a works council:

  • For 365-day or 18-month non-dated tickets, with an expiration date (indicated on the ticket) occurring:
    • Between 14 March 2020 and 30 June 2021 -> the date of validity of the ticket is extended until 31 December 2021
    • Between 1 July 2021 and 1 May 2022 -> the date of validity of the ticket is extended until 30 June 2022

Please contact your retailer or your works council for all requests.

* Extension valid for all tickets expiring between 29/10/2020 and 18/05/2021

DON'T FORGET TO FAMILIARISE YOURSELF WITH THE SANITARY MEASURES FOR A COMPLETELY SAFE VISIT

WANT TO ENSURE YOU DON'T MISS A THING? FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

- FACEBOOK

- INSTAGRAM

Disclaimer

Musée Grévin SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8,12 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
Net income 2020 -3,80 M -4,62 M -4,62 M
Net Debt 2020 4,66 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 4,18%
Chart MUSÉE GRÉVIN
Duration : Period :
Musée Grévin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSÉE GRÉVIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Delhommeau Chief Executive Officer
Béatrice de Reyniès Chairman
Patrick Le Bouill Director
François Fassier Director
Martine Varlet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSÉE GRÉVIN-1.23%32
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.48%95 533
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-10.77%45 871
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.31.01%25 494
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.28%25 001
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.82%17 486