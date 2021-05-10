Musee Grevin : REOPENING

Grévin Paris is reopening its doors from 19 May 2021! Are you ready for the unbelievable?

To record a hit with Gims? To make a pass to Kylian Mbappé? To liberate Paris with General de Gaulle?

At Grévin it's possible!

Your favourite celebrities can't wait to see you for a unique visit in the most emblematic past and current day sets within a more immersive, more experiential, more dynamic Grévin!

We have created an exceptional reopening offer for you for the occasion so that your children can discover Grévin. Find all the details about it below!