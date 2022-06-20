Log in
Musgrave Minerals Ltd Appointment of General Manager-Development

06/20/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment of General Manager-Development

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Anthony Buckingham as General Manager-Development.

Mr Buckingham will focus on development studies and defining an optimal development path for the Company's 100% owned Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district and oversee the progression of the project through to potential gold production. The Cue Project Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 12.3Mt @ 2.3g/t Au for 927,000 ounces of contained gold (see MGV ASX announcement dated 31 May 2022, "Cue Mineral Resource Increases to 927,000 Ounces"). The Company believes there is significant potential to continue to grow the current resource base.

Musgrave's Managing Director Rob Waugh said:

"This is a significant appointment for Musgrave and facilitates a pathway to accelerate the Company's strategy of transitioning Musgrave from a successful exploration company to a successful gold producer.

We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the Musgrave team. Anthony's broad industry experience, development and operational expertise in gold, complements the existing Musgrave team and will enable Musgrave to follow the dual approach of exploration discovery-resource growth and development. Musgrave's ability to attract such a well credentialled candidate is a testament to the quality of the Cue Gold Project."

About Anthony Buckingham

Anthony has a strong industry record as a successful gold project developer and operator in the Western Australian goldfields. Prior to joining Musgrave, he most recently held the roles of Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Development Manager and General Manager over a multi-year period at Westgold Resources Ltd.

During this time Anthony oversaw the refurbishment and restart of the Fortnum Gold Mine in 2016 - a similar scale and geographical footprint to that of MGV's potential Cue Gold Project. He has also managed technical and operational teams as well as overseeing underground and open pit assets with similar geological styles to the Cue Gold Project. Anthony has also held previous roles with Newmont Australia, AngloGold Ashanti, Alacer Gold Corp and Avoca Resources Ltd.

Mr Buckingham holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of New South Wales, has been a Reserve JORC signatory for various gold companies in the past 10 years and is a member of the AusIMM.



About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.



Source:
Musgrave Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Luke Forrestal
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 411 479 144

© ABN Newswire 2022
Free-Float 71,2%
EPS Revisions
