Musgrave Minerals Ltd Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) is pleased to confirm the release of the Company's updated 3D interactive model of the Cue Gold Project incorporating both Stage 1 Prefeasibility (PFS) design and geoscientific data.



The 3D interactive model is hosted using the VRIFY Technology Platform and includes details of the Cue Gold Project location, topography, resource block models and PFS open pit, underground and infrastructure design. Exploration activities such as drilling, surface geochemistry, geophysical surveys and models of the Company's gold deposits are displayed in an intuitive 3D interface.



The 3D interactive model can be accessed through the home page on the Company's website www.musgraveminerals.com.au



Musgrave is continuing with its regional, extensional and infill drilling programs whist progressing the Stage 2 Prefeasibility Study for the Cue Gold Project.







About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:



Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.





Source:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd





Contact:

Rob Waugh Managing Director Musgrave Minerals Limited +61 8 9324 1061 Angela East Associate Director Media and Capital Partners +61 428 432 025