Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Musgrave Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:58:08 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.2300 AUD   +4.55%
05/04Musgrave Minerals Ltd Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model
AW
05/04Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model
AQ
04/27Musgrave Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musgrave Minerals Ltd Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model

05/04/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) is pleased to confirm the release of the Company's updated 3D interactive model of the Cue Gold Project incorporating both Stage 1 Prefeasibility (PFS) design and geoscientific data.

The 3D interactive model is hosted using the VRIFY Technology Platform and includes details of the Cue Gold Project location, topography, resource block models and PFS open pit, underground and infrastructure design. Exploration activities such as drilling, surface geochemistry, geophysical surveys and models of the Company's gold deposits are displayed in an intuitive 3D interface.

The 3D interactive model can be accessed through the home page on the Company's website www.musgraveminerals.com.au

Musgrave is continuing with its regional, extensional and infill drilling programs whist progressing the Stage 2 Prefeasibility Study for the Cue Gold Project.



About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.



Source:
Musgrave Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Angela East 
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 428 432 025

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
05/04Musgrave Minerals Ltd Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model
AW
05/04Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) Cue Project - Stage 1 PFS 3D Interactive Model
AQ
04/27Musgrave Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
04/27Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
04/17Musgrave Minerals sees low-cost, high-margin gold in CueÃ¢™s future
AQ
04/16Musgrave Minerals Ltd Announces the Results of a Stage 1 Prefeasibility Study on its 10..
CI
04/16Musgrave Minerals Ltd Stage 1 PFS Demonstrates Potential Value of Cue Gold Project
AW
04/16Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) Stage 1 PFS Demonstrates Potential Value of Cue Gold Pro..
AQ
03/27Musgrave Minerals MD showcases new 3D interactive model of Cue Gold Project
AQ
03/23Musgrave Minerals Limited Announces Cue Project - 3D Interactive Model and PFS Update
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -3,90 M -2,60 M -2,60 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 130 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED7.14%89
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.17%146 239
RIO TINTO PLC-16.01%104 616
GLENCORE PLC-21.43%72 479
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%43 981
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.99%38 353
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer