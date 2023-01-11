Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Musgrave Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:53:29 2023-01-10 pm EST
0.2150 AUD   -4.44%
05:55pMusgrave Minerals Ltd Evolution Satisfies Earn-in Milestone
AW
2022Musgrave Minerals reveals excellent gold recoveries at Cue Gold Project
AQ
2022Musgrave Minerals reveals excellent gold recoveries at Cue Gold Project
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musgrave Minerals Ltd Evolution Satisfies Earn-in Milestone

01/11/2023 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Evolution Satisfies Earn-in Milestone

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) is pleased to report that Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) has satisfied the earn-in requirement under the Cue Project Earn-in and Exploration Joint Venture Agreement (Cue JV) to earn a 75% interest in the Cue JV in Western Australia's Murchison district.

The Cue JV is primarily focused on Lake Austin which lies to the north of the Company's 100% owned Mineral Resources at Cue (Lena, Break of Day, White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky deposits, and the Mainland option area - Figure 1*).

As Evolution has met the A$18M expenditure requirement to complete the earn-in, an unincorporated joint venture is now formed and a joint venture committee will be established.

Musgrave has the right to contribute to ongoing exploration costs on a pro-rata basis to maintain its 25% interest following approval of a proposed exploration program and budget, or can elect to dilute.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5CMXY9BZ



About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.



Source:
Musgrave Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Angela East 
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 428 432 025

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
05:55pMusgrave Minerals Ltd Evolution Satisfies Earn-in Milestone
AW
2022Musgrave Minerals reveals excellent gold recoveries at Cue Gold Project
AQ
2022Musgrave Minerals reveals excellent gold recoveries at Cue Gold Project
EQ
2022Musgrave Minerals Secures Mining Leases, Achieves High Recovery Rates at Cue Project
MT
2022Musgrave Minerals Limited Receives Initial Metallurgical Test Work Results from Master ..
CI
2022Musgrave Minerals Ltd Mining Lease Grant and Strong Metallurgical Test Results
AW
2022Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) Mining Lease Grant and Strong Metallurgical Test Results
AQ
2022Musgrave Minerals to Raise AU$10 Million for Developing Cue Gold Project
MT
2022Musgrave Minerals to Raise $5.4 Million In Share Placement
MT
2022Musgrave Minerals Ltd (asx : MGV) $10 Million Capital Raising to Progress Cue Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,38 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net income 2022 -1,58 M -1,09 M -1,09 M
Net cash 2022 10,6 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -81,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 543x
EV / Sales 2022 318x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers and Directors
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED7.14%92
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.76%166 642
RIO TINTO PLC4.74%122 421
GLENCORE PLC-3.31%82 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.94%51 590
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.16%48 046