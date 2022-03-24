Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Musgrave Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED

(MGV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musgrave Minerals : Strong drill results at Amarillo

03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

25 March 2022

ASX: MGV

Strong drill results at Amarillo,

outside current resource boundaries

  1. RC drilling delivers further strong gold results at the Amarillo Prospect at Cue, including:
    o 7m @ 23.7g/t Au from 102m (22MORC060), including; o 1m @ 118g/t Au from 107m
    o 1m @ 17.7g/t Au from 80m (22MORC063) o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 31m (22MORC056) o 14m @ 1.1g/t Au from 29m (22MORC061)
  1. 9m @ 1.0g/t Au from 47m (22MORC055) o 2m @ 4.8g/t Au from 117m (22MORC062)

o These results are all outside current resource estimate boundaries and have the potential to further grow the gold resource base

  1. The Amarillo Prospect is approximately 800m south-west of the White Heat-Mosaic discovery and 800m north of Big Sky
  1. Two parallel lodes have been identified at Amarillo with a combined strike of approximately 400m. The mineralisation remains open down dip
  1. Resource definition drilling at Amarillo is currently being planned with a maiden resource estimate likely in late 2022
  1. Mineral Resource Estimates for Big Sky and White Heat-Mosaic are progressing and pending the receipt of final drilling result are expected to be completed late next quarter

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high- grade gold assay results from reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Amarillo Prospect south-west of White Heat on the Company's 100% owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (Figure 1). All these new intersections are outside current Mineral Resource estimate boundaries and will enable future resource growth as further drilling continues to define and constrain the mineralisation.

5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: info@musgraveminerals.com.au

ACN: 143 890 671

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: "This is another series of good results and further confirmation that our exploration methodology at Cue is very effective. Further infill drilling is planned at the new Amarillo discovery to support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate that will likely be completed in late 2022. The Resource Estimates for White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky are progressing with the further receipt of drill results awaited, and will be announced on completion late next quarter."

For personal use only

Figure 1: Regional plan showing drill hole collars and significant prospect locations

2

For personal use only

Amarillo

At Amarillo (previously named Target 14), approximately 800m south-west of White Heat-Mosaic (Figure 1) and 800m north of Big Sky, RC drilling continues to intersect significant near-surface gold mineralisation (Figure 2) including:

  1. 7m @ 23.7g/t Au from 102m (22MORC060), including;
  1. 1m @ 118g/t Au from 107m
  1. 1m @ 17.7g/t Au from 80m (22MORC063) o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 31m (22MORC056) o 14m @ 1.1g/t Au from 29m (22MORC061) o 9m @ 1.0g/t Au from 47m (22MORC055) o 2m @ 4.8g/t Au from 117m (22MORC062)

The results are along strike from previous results (Figure 2) including:

  1. 9m @ 8.7g/t Au from 44m (21MORC371), including;
  1. 2m @ 35.1g/t Au from 51m
  1. 23m @ 4.2g/t Au from 26m (21MORC185) o 3m @ 11.3g/t Au from 45m (21MORC375) o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 43m (21MORC105) o 16m @ 1.1g/t Au from 56m (21MORC103)

(see MGV ASX announcements dated 13 September 2021, 15 December 2021 and 6 January 2022).

All drilling to date at Amarillo has focused on the top 100m within a deep regolith (weathering) profile. Two parallel gold lodes striking north south and dipping sub-vertically (Figure 3) have been identified to date at Amarillo. The lodes have an individual strike lengths of approximately 100m (western lode) and 300m (eastern lode) giving a combined strike of ~400m. The western lode has very limited drill testing. Both lodes remain open down dip.

Further follow-up drilling is currently being planned with the aim to define an initial maiden mineral resource estimate at Amarillo by late in 2022. New drill hole and assay details are presented in Tables 1a and 1b.

3

For personal use only

Figure 2: Amarillo Prospect showing drill hole collars and recent assay results

4

For personal use only

Figure 3: Cross section 6935050mN at Amarillo Prospect, Cue

Cue Project

The Cue Gold Project is located approximately 30km south of the township of Cue in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

The current resource estimate for the Cue Gold Project totals 6.4Mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 659koz including the Break of Day deposit (797kt @ 10.2g/t Au for 262koz contained gold) and the Lena deposit (4.3Mt

  • 2.3g/t Au for 325koz contained gold), (see MGV ASX announcements dated 17 February 2020 and 11 November 2020). The Lena and Break of Day deposits are only 5km from the Great Northern Highway, approximately 600km north of Perth.

The new gold discoveries at Amarillo, White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky are all outside the existing mineral resource areas. An updated resource estimate is for Big Sky and White Heat-Mosaic is scheduled for late Q2, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 21:54:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
05:56pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Strong drill results at Amarillo
PU
03/21MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED(ASX : MGV) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/14MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Further near-surface high grades intersected at Mosaic
PU
03/14Musgrave Minerals Ltd Announces Further Near-Surface High Grades Intersected At Mosaic
CI
03/14MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (ASX : MGV) Further Near-Surface High Grades Intersected at Mosaic
AQ
03/10MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (ASX : MGV) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
03/10Musgrave Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/16MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Company Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference
PU
02/01Musgrave Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Cue Gold Project; Shares ..
MT
02/01MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Exceptional gold grades near-surface at new Mosaic Lode
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,80 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2022 -9,60 M -7,21 M -7,21 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 M 133 M 133 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 222x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 AUD
Average target price 0,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LIMITED0.00%139
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.72%183 670
RIO TINTO PLC18.56%127 158
GLENCORE PLC36.34%88 695
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.17%62 928
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.08%44 823