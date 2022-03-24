Musgrave Minerals : Strong drill results at Amarillo
03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
ASX RELEASE
25 March 2022
ASX: MGV
Strong drill results at Amarillo,
outside current resource boundaries
RC drilling delivers further strong gold results at the Amarillo Prospect at Cue, including: o 7m @ 23.7g/t Au from 102m (22MORC060), including; o 1m @ 118g/t Au from 107m o 1m @ 17.7g/t Au from 80m (22MORC063) o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 31m (22MORC056) o 14m @ 1.1g/t Au from 29m (22MORC061)
9m @ 1.0g/t Au from 47m (22MORC055)o 2m @ 4.8g/t Au from 117m (22MORC062)
o These results are all outside current resource estimate boundaries and have the potential to further grow the gold resource base
The Amarillo Prospect is approximately 800m south-west of the White Heat-Mosaic discovery and 800m north of Big Sky
Two parallel lodes have been identified at Amarillo with a combined strike of approximately 400m. The mineralisation remains open down dip
Resource definition drilling at Amarillo is currently being planned with a maiden resource estimate likely in late 2022
Mineral Resource Estimates for Big Sky and White Heat-Mosaic are progressing and pending the receipt of final drilling result are expected to be completed late next quarter
Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high- grade gold assay results from reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Amarillo Prospect south-west of White Heat on the Company's 100% owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (Figure 1). All these new intersections are outside current Mineral Resource estimate boundaries and will enable future resource growth as further drilling continues to define and constrain the mineralisation.
Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: "This is another series of good results and further confirmation that our exploration methodology at Cue is very effective. Further infill drilling is planned at the new Amarillo discovery to support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate that will likely be completed in late 2022. The Resource Estimates for White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky are progressing with the further receipt of drill results awaited, and will be announced on completion late next quarter."
Figure 1: Regional plan showing drill hole collars and significant prospect locations
2
Amarillo
At Amarillo (previously named Target 14), approximately 800m south-west of White Heat-Mosaic (Figure 1) and 800m north of Big Sky, RC drilling continues to intersect significant near-surface gold mineralisation (Figure 2) including:
7m @ 23.7g/t Au from 102m (22MORC060), including;
1m @ 118g/t Au from 107m
1m @ 17.7g/t Au from 80m (22MORC063)o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 31m (22MORC056) o 14m @ 1.1g/t Au from 29m (22MORC061) o 9m @ 1.0g/t Au from 47m (22MORC055) o 2m @ 4.8g/t Au from 117m (22MORC062)
The results are along strike from previous results (Figure 2) including:
9m @ 8.7g/t Au from 44m (21MORC371), including;
2m @ 35.1g/t Au from 51m
23m @ 4.2g/t Au from 26m (21MORC185)o 3m @ 11.3g/t Au from 45m (21MORC375) o 14m @ 1.9g/t Au from 43m (21MORC105) o 16m @ 1.1g/t Au from 56m (21MORC103)
(see MGV ASX announcements dated 13 September 2021, 15 December 2021 and 6 January 2022).
All drilling to date at Amarillo has focused on the top 100m within a deep regolith (weathering) profile. Two parallel gold lodes striking north south and dipping sub-vertically (Figure 3) have been identified to date at Amarillo. The lodes have an individual strike lengths of approximately 100m (western lode) and 300m (eastern lode) giving a combined strike of ~400m. The western lode has very limited drill testing. Both lodes remain open down dip.
Further follow-up drilling is currently being planned with the aim to define an initial maiden mineral resource estimate at Amarillo by late in 2022. New drill hole and assay details are presented in Tables 1a and 1b.
Figure 3: Cross section 6935050mN at Amarillo Prospect, Cue
Cue Project
The Cue Gold Project is located approximately 30km south of the township of Cue in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
The current resource estimate for the Cue Gold Project totals 6.4Mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 659koz including the Break of Day deposit (797kt @ 10.2g/t Au for 262koz contained gold) and the Lena deposit (4.3Mt
2.3g/t Au for 325koz contained gold), (see MGV ASX announcements dated 17 February 2020 and 11 November 2020). The Lena and Break of Day deposits are only 5km from the Great Northern Highway, approximately 600km north of Perth.
The new gold discoveries at Amarillo, White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky are all outside the existing mineral resource areas. An updated resource estimate is for Big Sky and White Heat-Mosaic is scheduled for late Q2, 2022.
5
