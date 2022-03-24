Musgrave Minerals : Strong drill results at Amarillo

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX: MGV) ("Musgrave" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high- grade gold assay results from reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Amarillo Prospect south-west of White Heat on the Company's 100% owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district (Figure 1). All these new intersections are outside current Mineral Resource estimate boundaries and will enable future resource growth as further drilling continues to define and constrain the mineralisation.

Resource definition drilling at Amarillo is currently being planned with a maiden resource estimate likely in late 2022

Two parallel lodes have been identified at Amarillo with a combined strike of approximately 400m. The mineralisation remains open down dip

o These results are all outside current resource estimate boundaries and have the potential to further grow the gold resource base

Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: "This is another series of good results and further confirmation that our exploration methodology at Cue is very effective. Further infill drilling is planned at the new Amarillo discovery to support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate that will likely be completed in late 2022. The Resource Estimates for White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky are progressing with the further receipt of drill results awaited, and will be announced on completion late next quarter."

For personal use only

Figure 1: Regional plan showing drill hole collars and significant prospect locations

2