(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

musicMagpie PLC, up 23% at 14.12 pence, 12-month range 10.50p-46.00p. The used-technology reseller says that full-year revenue is expected to be GBP136.6 million in the financial year ended November 30, down from GBP143.3 million. It says that a "record" Black Friday has helped to off-set a softer first half. As a result of the gross margin increase and ongoing tight cost control, as well as the strong end to the year, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be up 15% at GBP7.5 million from GBP6.5 million. Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Steve Oliver says: "We are pleased with the performance of the Group in the second half of the year, and are delighted that our focus on profits and cash has delivered significant Ebitda growth."

Challenger Energy Group PLC, up 8.3% at 0.13p, 12-month range 0.035p-0.14p. The oil and gas company says it has completes the Area Off-1's minimum work programme, "well ahead of schedule." "This week has been extremely significant for the emerging Uruguayan offshore exploration sector, and highlights how exciting we think the next few years will be," says CEO Eytan Uliel.

AIM - LOSERS

EnSilica PLC, down 19% at 37.50p, 12-month range 37.50p-118.40p. The semiconductor designer and supplier says it has conditionally raised GBP1.6 million through a placing of 3.9 million shares priced at 40p each. EnSilica says that with its potential sales pipeline now estimated at USD360 million, the net proceeds of the placing will be used to support the tender and execution of new and higher levels of activity. CEO Ian Lankshear says: "We are delighted that our shareholders have continued to support our growth ambitions as we seek to capitalise on a number of exciting opportunities. We are particularly pleased to be investing in expanding our operational footprint internationally and to further leverage our standing as a leading European mixed signal semiconductor manufacturer."

