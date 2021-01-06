Log in
MUSTANG BIO, INC.

MUSTANG BIO, INC.

(MBIO)
Mustang Bio : Corporate Presentation January 2021

01/06/2021 | 11:46am EST
Corporate Presentation

January 2021

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", expects", plans", believes", "intends", and similar words or phrases. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Mustang Bio's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, drug development, and commercialization. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Mustang Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Mustang Bio:

Building a Fully

Integrated Gene & Cell

Therapy Company

  • Mustang (NASDAQ:MBIO) is focused on developing next-generation therapies for patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases
  • Lead CAR-T targeting CD20 is generating early encouraging results in lymphoma
    • FHCRC presented compelling Phase 1 NHL data at ASH 2020; expect update 2Q2021
    • Anticipate filing Mustang IND 1Q2021 for pivotal phase 1/2 trial in NHL & CLL
    • 5 COH CAR-Ts also in phase 1 trials; first Mustang IND trial targets CD123, now enrolling
  • Transformational ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID licensed from St. Jude
    • Highly compelling results in 2 ongoing clinical trials led by St. Jude & NIH
    • Targeting approval of Mustang INDs for both programs 1Q2021
  • Phase 1 oncolytic virus from Nationwide to enhance CAR-T activity in glioblastoma
  • 27,000 square foot cell processing & translational research facility on UMass Medical School campus with capacity to launch at commercial scale
  • Team with extensive gene & cell therapy industry experience

Leadership Team with Extensive Gene, Cell & Rare Disease Therapy Experience

Manuel Litchman, MD

Knut Niss, PhD

Brian Achenbach, MBA

Debra Manning, SPHR

Lynn E. Bayless, MS

President & Chief

Chief Technology

SVP, Finance &

VP, Human Resources

Head, Regulatory

Executive Officer

Officer

Corporate Controller

Affairs

Scott Smith, MBA

James Edinger, PhD

Greg Furrow, MS, FRQA

Regan Flynn, SHRM-CP

Senior Director, Alliance

VP, Preclinical

VP, Quality

Executive Assistant /

& Program Mgmt

Sciences

HR Generalist



Disclaimer

Mustang Bio Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:45:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -52,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 77,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 4,21 $
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manuel Litchman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sean Weiss Executive Chairman
Brian Achenbach Vice President-Finance & Controller
Knut Niss Chief Technology Officer
Martina A. Sersch Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTANG BIO, INC.11.23%275
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.99%75 212
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.25%59 439
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.07%51 025
GENMAB A/S2.80%27 342
