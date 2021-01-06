Mustang Bio : Corporate Presentation January 2021

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", expects", plans", believes", "intends", and similar words or phrases. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Mustang Bio's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, drug development, and commercialization. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Mustang Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.