Mustang Bio : Corporate Presentation May 2021

Mustang Bio:
Building a Fully
Integrated Gene & Cell
Therapy Company
Mustang (NASDAQ:MBIO) is focused on developing next-generation therapies for patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases
Lead CAR-T targeting CD20 is generating early encouraging results in lymphoma
FHCRC presented compelling Phase 1 NHL data at ASH 2020; expect update 2Q2021
Expect to enroll first patient in Mustang IND multicenter phase 1/2 trial 3Q2021
5 COH CAR-Ts also in phase 1 trials; first Mustang IND trial targets CD123, now enrolling
Transformationalex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID licensed from St. Jude
Highly compelling results in 2 ongoing investigator-IND trials led by St. Jude & NIH
Pivotal Mustang-IND newborn trial to enroll first patient 2Q2021
Mustang to file IND for pivotal trial in previously transplanted patients 2Q2021
Phase 1 oncolytic virus from Nationwide to enhance CAR-T activity in glioblastoma
Expect to file Mustang IND for oncolytic virus + IL13Rα2 CAR-T phase 1/2 trial 4Q2021
27,000 square foot cell processing & translational research facility on UMass Medical School campus with capacity to launch at commercial scale
Team with extensive gene & cell therapy industry experience
Leadership Team with Extensive Gene, Cell & Rare Disease Therapy Experience
Manuel Litchman, MD
Knut Niss, PhD
President & Chief
Chief Technology
Executive Officer
Officer
Scott Smith, MBA
Susan Ward, PhD
Senior Director, Alliance
Vice President, Clinical
& Program Mgmt
Operations
Brian Achenbach, MBA
Debra Manning, SPHR
Lynn E. Bayless, MS
SVP, Finance &
VP, Human Resources
Head, Regulatory
Corporate Controller
Affairs
James Edinger, PhD
Greg Furrow, MS, FRQA
Regan Flynn, SHRM-CP
VP, Preclinical
VP, Quality
Executive Assistant /
Sciences
HR Generalist
R&D Collaborators: World Class Team of Scientific Experts
Technology licensed from City of Hope (COH), Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center (FHCRC), Nationwide
Children's Hospital, & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Research based on pioneering work by:
Dr. Stephen Forman
Dr. Christine Brown
Dr. Brian Till
Dr. Kevin Cassady
Dr. Brian Sorrentino
City of Hope
City of Hope
FHCRC
Nationwide
SJCRH
(1958-2018)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.