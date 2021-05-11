Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mustang Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBIO   US62818Q1040

MUSTANG BIO, INC.

(MBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mustang Bio : Corporate Presentation May 2021

05/11/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

May 2021

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy, products and product development programs and any other statements that are not descriptions of fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include the risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, drug development, and commercialization, as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein. as required by law.

2

Mustang Bio:

Building a Fully

Integrated Gene & Cell

Therapy Company

  • Mustang (NASDAQ:MBIO) is focused on developing next-generation therapies for patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases
  • Lead CAR-T targeting CD20 is generating early encouraging results in lymphoma
    • FHCRC presented compelling Phase 1 NHL data at ASH 2020; expect update 2Q2021
    • Expect to enroll first patient in Mustang IND multicenter phase 1/2 trial 3Q2021
    • 5 COH CAR-Ts also in phase 1 trials; first Mustang IND trial targets CD123, now enrolling
  • Transformational ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID licensed from St. Jude
    • Highly compelling results in 2 ongoing investigator-IND trials led by St. Jude & NIH
    • Pivotal Mustang-IND newborn trial to enroll first patient 2Q2021
    • Mustang to file IND for pivotal trial in previously transplanted patients 2Q2021
  • Phase 1 oncolytic virus from Nationwide to enhance CAR-T activity in glioblastoma
    • Expect to file Mustang IND for oncolytic virus + IL13Rα2 CAR-T phase 1/2 trial 4Q2021
  • 27,000 square foot cell processing & translational research facility on UMass Medical School campus with capacity to launch at commercial scale
  • Team with extensive gene & cell therapy industry experience

3

Leadership Team with Extensive Gene, Cell & Rare Disease Therapy Experience

Manuel Litchman, MD

Knut Niss, PhD

President & Chief

Chief Technology

Executive Officer

Officer

Scott Smith, MBA

Susan Ward, PhD

Senior Director, Alliance

Vice President, Clinical

& Program Mgmt

Operations

Brian Achenbach, MBA

Debra Manning, SPHR

Lynn E. Bayless, MS

SVP, Finance &

VP, Human Resources

Head, Regulatory

Corporate Controller

Affairs

James Edinger, PhD

Greg Furrow, MS, FRQA

Regan Flynn, SHRM-CP

VP, Preclinical

VP, Quality

Executive Assistant /

Sciences

HR Generalist

4

R&D Collaborators: World Class Team of Scientific Experts

  • Technology licensed from City of Hope (COH), Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center (FHCRC), Nationwide
    Children's Hospital, & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
  • Research based on pioneering work by:

Dr. Stephen Forman

Dr. Christine Brown

Dr. Brian Till

Dr. Kevin Cassady

Dr. Brian Sorrentino

City of Hope

City of Hope

FHCRC

Nationwide

SJCRH

(1958-2018)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mustang Bio Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MUSTANG BIO, INC.
05:52pMUSTANG BIO  : Corporate Presentation May 2021
PU
05/10MUSTANG BIO  : Says FDA Accepted Investigational New Drug Application For Blood ..
MT
05/10MUSTANG BIO  : Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for MB-106, a CD20-Ta..
AQ
04/26MUSTANG BIO  : Files Shelf For Up to $200 Million in Securities
MT
04/21MUSTANG BIO  : to Participate in Chardan's 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufact..
AQ
03/25MUSTANG BIO  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Mustang Bio PT to $11 From $13, Maintains Out..
MT
03/24MUSTANG BIO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations..
AQ
03/24MUSTANG BIO, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/24Mustang Bio Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Hig..
GL
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Mustang Bio Insider Awarded Shares and Buys Stock Lengthening 9..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 558x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart MUSTANG BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mustang Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUSTANG BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,25 $
Last Close Price 2,91 $
Spread / Highest target 347%
Spread / Average Target 252%
Spread / Lowest Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manuel Litchman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Achenbach Senior Vice President-Finance & Controller
Michael Sean Weiss Executive Chairman
Knut Niss Chief Technology Officer
Neil Herskowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTANG BIO, INC.-23.12%251
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.21%84 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.21%55 607
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.92%55 113
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.82%52 020
BIONTECH SE148.22%48 872