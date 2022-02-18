Mustek : Trading Statement

MUSTEK LIMITED

TRADING STATEMENT

This trading statement is published in compliance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Mustek's shareholders are informed that, for the six months ended 31 December 2021, Mustek's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 226,36 cents and 246,57 cents (31 December 2020: 202,11 cents). Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 221,02 cents and 240,75 cents (31 December 2020: 197,34 cents).

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 255 cents and 2 265 cents, compared to 1 760,96 cents as at 31 December 2020.

The company expects to release its interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on SENS on or about 2 March 2022.

Shareholders are invited to join the virtual results presentation at 10am, on Thursday, 3 March 2022. To register to attend the presentation, please click on the following link:

https://bit.ly/3sMPbET

The above information has not been reviewed or reported on by the company's external auditors.

Midrand

18 February 2022

