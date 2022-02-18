Log in
    MST   ZAE000012373

MUSTEK LIMITED

(MST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/17
15.18 ZAR   +0.53%
11:22aMUSTEK : Trading Statement
PU
01/14An unknown buyer acquired unknown minority stake in Mustek Limited from Kagiso Asset Management Limited.
CI
2021Partnership Expands Cyber Protection in SA
AQ
Mustek : Trading Statement

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
MUSTEK LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/070161/06) Share code: MST

ISIN: ZAE000012373 ("Mustek" or "the company")

TRADING STATEMENT

This trading statement is published in compliance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Mustek's shareholders are informed that, for the six months ended 31 December 2021, Mustek's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 226,36 cents and 246,57 cents (31 December 2020: 202,11 cents). Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 221,02 cents and 240,75 cents (31 December 2020: 197,34 cents).

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 255 cents and 2 265 cents, compared to 1 760,96 cents as at 31 December 2020.

The company expects to release its interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on SENS on or about 2 March 2022.

Shareholders are invited to join the virtual results presentation at 10am, on Thursday, 3 March 2022. To register to attend the presentation, please click on the following link:

https://bit.ly/3sMPbET

The above information has not been reviewed or reported on by the company's external auditors.

Midrand

18 February 2022

Sponsor

Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1996/000034/07)

Disclaimer

Mustek Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 036 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 294 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 938 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 8,41%
Capitalization 926 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 068
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart MUSTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mustek Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David C. Kan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hein Engelbrecht Executive Director & Managing Director
Cornelius Jacobus Coetzee Group Financial Manager
Vukile Charles Mehana Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitri Tserpes Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSTEK LIMITED14.14%62
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.50%45 268
HP INC.-3.32%39 433
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-1.58%24 339
GOERTEK INC.-17.74%23 463
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY9.32%22 417