Mustek : interim virtual presentation for the period ended 31 December 2022 (3.7m)
Interim Results
Six months to December 2022
Virtual Presentation
Thursday 9th March 2023
Time: 10h00 - 11h00
Interim results for the Six months ended
31 December 2022
Mustek Limited
Presenters
Hein Engelbrecht ( Group CEO)
Shabana Aboo Baker Ebrahim ( Group FD)
Overview
Established in 1987
Listed on JSE in 1997
Distributor of IT and green energy products and services
Head office in Midrand
Group Structure
Mustek Limited
Distribution
Training
Manufacturing
Service and
Support
Mustek
Mecer Inter-Ed
YOA
Sizwe
Rectron
Continuous Power
Khauleza
Systems
Mustek
Mustek
Rectron
Disclaimer
