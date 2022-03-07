Advanced search
    MST   ZAE000012373

MUSTEK LIMITED

(MST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
16.35 ZAR   -0.91%
Mustek : interim virtual presentation for the period ended 31 December 2022 (3.7m)

03/08/2023 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Results

Six months to December 2022

Virtual Presentation

Thursday 9th March 2023

Time: 10h00 - 11h00

Presentation starts soon

Interim results for the Six months ended

31 December 2022

1

Mustek Limited

Presenters

  • Hein Engelbrecht ( Group CEO)
  • Shabana Aboo Baker Ebrahim ( Group FD)

2

Overview

  • Established in 1987
  • Listed on JSE in 1997
  • Distributor of IT and green energy products and services
  • Head office in Midrand

3

Group Structure

Mustek Limited

Distribution

Training

Manufacturing

Service and

Support

Mustek

Mecer Inter-Ed

YOA

Sizwe

Rectron

Continuous Power

Khauleza

Systems

Mustek

Mustek

Rectron

4

Disclaimer

Mustek Limited published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 566 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,38%
Capitalization 965 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 157
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends MUSTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hein Engelbrecht Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Olga-Lee Levey Chief Financial & Information Officer
Shabana Aboo Baker Ebrahim Group Finance Manager
Vukile Charles Mehana Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitri Tserpes Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSTEK LIMITED13.62%52
HP INC.6.33%27 254
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-5.52%27 213
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.95%19 465
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.11%12 831
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED17.47%11 634