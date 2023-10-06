Mustek Limited's Cloudshop has announced its partnership with IBM's ReaQta Division. This is an expansion of its cybersecurity threat detection and response capabilities with the introduction of ReaQta. IBM 's ReaQta's endpoint security solutions are designed to leverage AI to automatically identify and manage threats, while remaining undetectable to adversaries. This move will expand Mustek's capabilities in the extended detection and response market, to deliver security with an open approach that extends across disparate tools, data, and hybrid cloud environments. "Complexity has created a cloak that attackers are operating under, furthering their ability to circumvent defenders," said JP Gough, Executive of Cloud, Software, and Solutions at Mustek. "The future of security is open, using technologies that can connect the security insights that are buried across disparate tools and advanced AI to identify and eliminate threats faster than ever before."

Mustek and IBM Security have come together to provide a unified security platform that enables the integration of data from multiple sources. This will allow customers to detect and respond to threats faster, no matter where they occur. The combined platform will also allow customers to quickly address security issues across hybrid cloud environments and protect against advanced threats.

IBM's acquisition of ReaQta further differentiates the company's portfolio of connected, open security tools to unify and speed response to security threats. ReaQta, whose primary business office is in the Netherlands with headquarters in Singapore, has joined the IBM Security business unit. ReaQta was built by an elite group of cybersecurity experts and researchers with AI and machine learning expertise and extensive backgrounds in security operations.

ReaQta's behavioural-based platform helps stop known and unknown threats in real-time and can be deployed in a hybrid model - on premise or in the cloud as well as air gapped environments. Through deep learning done natively on the endpoint the platform constantly improves on defining threat behaviour tailored to each business per endpoint, allowing it to block any abnormal behaviour. ReaQta's platform also leverages a unique 'Nano OS' that monitors the operating systems from the outside, helping to prevent interference by adversaries.

"Our mission at ReaQta has been to better equip the defenders, who are tirelessly striving to stay ahead of cyber threats, with advanced technology to quickly identify and block new attacks," said Daan Haaker, EMEA Sales lead at ReaQta. "Joining forces with Mustek will help us expand across South Africa. With this ecosystem that we are building in South Africa, Mustek Limited fits perfectly. We are looking forward to seeing our partnership grow and flourish across the region.

In collaboration with IBM's ReaQta, Mustek's Cloudshop has developed a Managed Detection and Response Solution which delivers a 24/7 threat detection and quick response capability. Mustek's Cloudshop MDR services uses advanced threat detection techniques, such as behavioural analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to detect and respond to sophisticated threats. This MDR technology also leverages threat intelligence feeds and security research to stay up to date on the latest threats and attack techniques, ensuring that one's business is protected against emerging threats. When integrated with our Security Operations Centre (SOC) partner, the endpoint detection and response (EDR) data can be correlated with other security data sources to provide comprehensive threat intelligence. EDR integration into the SOC allows us to identify gaps in security infrastructure and recommend improvements. By combining this MDR solution with our SOC partner, one can benefit from the 24/7 monitoring and response of an experienced team, as well as deep understanding of the threats facing your organization. Our team of security experts will provide detailed analysis, threat prevention, and the latest threat intelligence to ensure that any detected incidents are quickly identified and responded to. Furthermore, our partner's security analysts are trained.

Mustek reseller's, will have the opportunity to white label our MDR solution and sell it on as their own solution.