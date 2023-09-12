Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") is pleased to announce the engagement of Harbor Access LLC ("Harbor Access") to perform investor relations services and activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

"In connection with recent Company announcements, including our significant project expansion with Janssen PMP, it is timely to refresh our investor relations and communications efforts, " said Corey Giasson, CEO of MustGrow. "We believe that having an investor relations firm with broad experience in both the Canadian and US markets can provide strong support in creating wider awareness and expanding our investor base."

"We are delighted to be working with Corey and the MustGrow team to enable more investors to be familiar with this unique and compelling investment opportunity given the growing importance of securing the global food supply," stated Jonathan Paterson, Founder of Harbor Access.

Pursuant to the agreement with Harbor Access, the Company will pay a cash fee of USD$8,000 per month over an initial period of 12 months, subject to renewal. Harbor Access does not control any common shares in the Company.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol, soil amendment and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food- grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its technology in the soil amendment and biofertily markets. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid products could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation, to soil amendment and biofertility. MustGrow has approximately 50.1 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 56.3 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

Contact Information

Corey Giasson

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access represents and advises micro to mega cap companies. The company has a measured approach to creating a capital markets communications program, which helps optimize their clients' visibility. Harbor Access brings extensive global experience and professionalism to each client and customizes every solution to meet their clients' goals.

For more information about Harbor Access, please visit www.harbor-access.com

Contact Information

Jonathan Paterson

Founder & Managing Partner

Phone: +1-475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180373