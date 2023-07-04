TSXV: MGRO

The #1 thing every farmer cares about is protecting crops

from unwanted pests and disease

Traditional chemical pesticides are unhealthy, and

consumers are demanding safer and more sustainable

products

MustGrow is disrupting the industry by providing sustainable

mustard-basedbiological solutions to replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers

Company Snapshot - pre-revenue, on the cusp of commercialization

Technology

Capital

Markets

Global, Long-Term

84 Patents Issued

50MM shares

Soil Amendment & Biofertility

Partnerships

& Pending

outstanding

Biocontrol

Trade secretes

US$100MM market cap

Postharvest Food

Unique technology

2+ years cash runway

Preservation

20% mgmt. ownership

3

Experienced Leadership Team

Lean executive team has the vision, energy and experience to execute

Corey Giasson, MBA

CEO & Director

4 20+

Colin Bletsky

COO & Director

4 25+

Todd Lahti, CFA, CPA, CA

CFO

10 35+

Years with Company Years Experience

Years with Company Years Experience

Years with Company Years Experience

Board of Directors

Brad Munro

Laura Westby, JD

Matt Kowalski

Chairman

Director

Director

David Borecky, CPA, CA

Tom Flow

Director

Director

Advisors

Dr. David Maenz

Dr. Matthew J. Morra

Production Advisor

Scientific Advisor

Mark Hetherington

Jamieson Bondarenko

Formulations Advisor

Capital Markets Advisor

Sustainable Agriculture is the Future of Food Security

1

Increased Regulation on Synthetic

2

Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

Chemicals…

Yield

Food

Global

Maximizing

Soil

Security

Alternatives

Health

Total Addressable Market

Market Size

Combined

Large and Growing

(US$324B)

Growth Rate

3

Global Demand for

Natural Biologics

Fertilizer

(estimated 2030)

(US$242B)

Industry

Pesticide

Dynamics

(US$82B)

BioControl

Soil Amendment /

Biofertility

US$20.4B

US$15.5B

12.4%

10.5%

  • Replacements for Synthetic Pesticides and Fertilizers needed
  • Organic demand / acres growing
  • Soil and environmental health are

critical

5

