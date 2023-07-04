TSXV: MGRO
OTCQB: MGROF
FRA: 0C0
Providing Natural, Plant-Based
Biologics for Sustainable
Agriculture
Corporate Presentation
July 2023
2
The #1 thing every farmer cares about is protecting crops
from unwanted pests and disease
Traditional chemical pesticides are unhealthy, and
consumers are demanding safer and more sustainable
products
MustGrow is disrupting the industry by providing sustainable
mustard-basedbiological solutions to replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers
Company Snapshot - pre-revenue, on the cusp of commercialization
Technology
Capital
Markets
Global, Long-Term
•
84 Patents Issued
•
50MM shares
•
Soil Amendment & Biofertility
Partnerships
& Pending
outstanding
•
Biocontrol
•
Trade secretes
•
US$100MM market cap
•
Postharvest Food
•
Unique technology
•
2+ years cash runway
Preservation
•
20% mgmt. ownership
3
Experienced Leadership Team
Lean executive team has the vision, energy and experience to execute
Corey Giasson, MBA
CEO & Director
4 20+
Colin Bletsky
COO & Director
4 25+
Todd Lahti, CFA, CPA, CA
CFO
10 35+
Years with Company Years Experience
Years with Company Years Experience
Years with Company Years Experience
Board of Directors
Brad Munro
Laura Westby, JD
Matt Kowalski
Chairman
Director
Director
David Borecky, CPA, CA
Tom Flow
Director
Director
Advisors
Dr. David Maenz
Dr. Matthew J. Morra
Production Advisor
Scientific Advisor
Mark Hetherington
Jamieson Bondarenko
Formulations Advisor
Capital Markets Advisor
Sustainable Agriculture is the Future of Food Security
1
Increased Regulation on Synthetic
2
Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture
Chemicals…
Yield
Food
Global
Maximizing
Soil
Security
Alternatives
Health
Total Addressable Market
Market Size
Combined
Large and Growing
(US$324B)
Growth Rate
3
Global Demand for
Natural Biologics
Fertilizer
(estimated 2030)
(US$242B)
Industry
Pesticide
Dynamics
(US$82B)
BioControl
Soil Amendment /
Biofertility
US$20.4B
US$15.5B
12.4%
10.5%
- Replacements for Synthetic Pesticides and Fertilizers needed
- Organic demand / acres growing
- Soil and environmental health are
critical
5
