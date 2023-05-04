MustGrow Biologics : May 2023 Presentation

The views expressed herein contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This Presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by MustGrow Biologics Corp. ("MustGrow").
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect MustGrow's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (known and unknown). Many factors could cause MustGrow's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward- looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, sought, proposed, believed, estimated or expected. MustGrow does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Note that purchasing securities of MustGrow should be considered a risky investment as the securities are speculative in nature and are appropriate only for investors who are prepared to have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment.
The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and any other applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
2
Providing a Sustainable Agriculture Solution
What will replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers to
grow food for the world?
KEY CHALLENGES:
Food security issues - rapid population growth and finite amount of arable land
Consumer demand for safe, healthy,
sustainable food supply
Increasing regulatory pressure on
synthetics
Producers' need for effective alternatives to maximize yield
Global soil health degradation
MustGrow is an agriculture biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seed for sustainable agriculture.
MustGrow's objective is to provide natural, organic biological solutions:
To replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers
For organic acres, which are growing annual and have limited options
To improve overall soil health globally
3
MustGrow - Unique Investment in Agriculture
Unique, 100% owned IP portfolio (84 issued & pending) with technology that is natural, organic and effective.
Technology has potential for multiple product lines in multiple markets:
MustGrow Biologics Corp. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:32:02 UTC.