  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. MustGrow Biologics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGRO   CA62822A1030

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.

(MGRO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:18:45 2023-05-04 pm EDT
2.360 CAD   -1.67%
01:33pMustgrow Biologics : May 2023 Presentation
PU
04/27MustGrow Biologics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/11Mustgrow : A Biotechnology Company Disrupting the Industry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MustGrow Biologics : May 2023 Presentation

05/04/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
TSXV: MGRO

OTCQB: MGROF

FRA: 0C0

Providing Natural, Plant-Based

Biologics for Sustainable Agriculture

Corporate Presentation

May 2023

Disclaimer

The views expressed herein contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This Presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by MustGrow Biologics Corp. ("MustGrow").

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect MustGrow's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (known and unknown). Many factors could cause MustGrow's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward- looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, sought, proposed, believed, estimated or expected. MustGrow does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Note that purchasing securities of MustGrow should be considered a risky investment as the securities are speculative in nature and are appropriate only for investors who are prepared to have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment.

The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and any other applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

2

Providing a Sustainable Agriculture Solution

What will replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers to

grow food for the world?

KEY CHALLENGES:

Food security issues - rapid population growth and finite amount of arable land

Consumer demand for safe, healthy,

sustainable food supply

Increasing regulatory pressure on

synthetics

Producers' need for effective alternatives to maximize yield

Global soil health degradation

MustGrow is an agriculture biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seed for sustainable agriculture.

MustGrow's objective is to provide natural, organic biological solutions:

  • To replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers
  • For organic acres, which are growing annual and have limited options
  • To improve overall soil health globally

3

MustGrow - Unique Investment in Agriculture

  • Unique, 100% owned IP portfolio (84 issued & pending) with technology that is natural, organic and effective.
  • Technology has potential for multiple product lines in multiple markets:
    • Preplant Soil Amendment & Biofertility - estimating US$15 billion market by 2030.
    • Preplant Soil Biocontrol - estimating US$17 billion market by 2030.
    • Postharvest Biocontrol & Food Preservation - estimating US$1.5 billion in potatoes & F&V.
  • With successful field trials, focus is quickly transitioning to commercialization of TerraSanteTM (preplant soil amendment) and TerraMGTM (preplant soil biocontrol).
    • Actively seeking registrations in US, Canada and Mexico with potential revenue in the next 12 months.
  • Currently defining initial production potential for minimal CAPEX.

Global

Partners

TSXV:MGRO

OTCQB:MGROF

FRA:0C0

Tight Capital Structure

  • 49.7 million basic shares (55.6 million FD)
  • 20% insider and advisor ownership
  • ~C$120 million market cap
  • ~C$5.6 million cash

4

Source: Globenewire, Statista, Fortune Business, Polaris Market Research, 3rd Party Ag Market Researcher, MustGrow estimates.

Addressing Key Challenges in the Agriculture Market

What will be required to replace banned/restricted synthetic

chemicals and fertilizers? Natural Biologics

MustGrow's Technology is / has…

Effective - biological soil health, fertility, disease and pest control comparable to synthetic ag fertilizers and chemicals

Flexible - can be used in a variety of existing application systems and for numerous crops

Safe - non-hazardous, minimal worker safety, bystander or environmental concerns

Organic - eligible for use in organic production

Positive Soil Health - natural organic breakdown allows for positive soil microbiome growth

Low Environmental Impact - low water solubility potentially limiting watershed runoff

Efficient - compared to cover cropping or mustard meals

Economical - potential to be priced competitively with conventional alternatives

MustGrow is providing a natural, organic technology platform in many markets: Soil Amendments & Biofertilizers, Soil Biocontrol, and Postharvest Food Preservation.

5

Disclaimer

MustGrow Biologics Corp. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2023 -3,67 M -2,70 M -2,70 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 119 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 29 807x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MustGrow Biologics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey J. Giasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd L. Lahti Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bradley R. Munro Chairman
Colin Bletsky Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Kowalski Independent Director
