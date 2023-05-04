MustGrow Biologics : May 2023 Presentation 05/04/2023 | 01:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer The views expressed herein contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This Presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by MustGrow Biologics Corp. ("MustGrow"). Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect MustGrow's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (known and unknown). Many factors could cause MustGrow's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward- looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, sought, proposed, believed, estimated or expected. MustGrow does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Note that purchasing securities of MustGrow should be considered a risky investment as the securities are speculative in nature and are appropriate only for investors who are prepared to have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and any other applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 2 Providing a Sustainable Agriculture Solution What will replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers to grow food for the world? KEY CHALLENGES: Food security issues - rapid population growth and finite amount of arable land Consumer demand for safe, healthy, sustainable food supply Increasing regulatory pressure on synthetics Producers' need for effective alternatives to maximize yield Global soil health degradation MustGrow is an agriculture biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seed for sustainable agriculture. MustGrow's objective is to provide natural, organic biological solutions: To replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers

For organic acres, which are growing annual and have limited options

To improve overall soil health globally 3 MustGrow - Unique Investment in Agriculture Unique, 100% owned IP portfolio (84 issued & pending) with technology that is natural, organic and effective.

Technology has potential for multiple product lines in multiple markets:

Preplant Soil Amendment & Biofertility - estimating US$15 billion market by 2030. Preplant Soil Biocontrol - estimating US$17 billion market by 2030. Postharvest Biocontrol & Food Preservation - estimating US$1.5 billion in potatoes & F&V.

With successful field trials, focus is quickly transitioning to commercialization of TerraSante TM (preplant soil amendment) and TerraMG TM (preplant soil biocontrol).

(preplant soil amendment) and TerraMG (preplant soil biocontrol). Actively seeking registrations in US, Canada and Mexico with potential revenue in the next 12 months.

Currently defining initial production → potential for minimal CAPEX. Global Partners TSXV:MGRO OTCQB:MGROF FRA:0C0 Tight Capital Structure 49.7 million basic shares (55.6 million FD)

20% insider and advisor ownership

~C$120 million market cap

~C$5.6 million cash 4 Source: Globenewire, Statista, Fortune Business, Polaris Market Research, 3rd Party Ag Market Researcher, MustGrow estimates. Addressing Key Challenges in the Agriculture Market What will be required to replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers? → Natural Biologics MustGrow's Technology is / has… Effective - biological soil health, fertility, disease and pest control comparable to synthetic ag fertilizers and chemicals Flexible - can be used in a variety of existing application systems and for numerous crops Safe - non-hazardous, minimal worker safety, bystander or environmental concerns Organic - eligible for use in organic production Positive Soil Health - natural organic breakdown allows for positive soil microbiome growth Low Environmental Impact - low water solubility potentially limiting watershed runoff Efficient - compared to cover cropping or mustard meals Economical - potential to be priced competitively with conventional alternatives MustGrow is providing a natural, organic technology platform in many markets: Soil Amendments & Biofertilizers, Soil Biocontrol, and Postharvest Food Preservation. 5 Attachments Original Link

