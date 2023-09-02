Providing Natural, Plant-Based Biologics for Sustainable Agriculture
Corporate Presentation
TSXV: MGRO
September 2023
OTCQB: MGROF
FRA: 0C0
The #1 thing every farmer cares about is growing a crop, and therefore to do so, protecting it from unwanted pests and disease
Traditional chemical pesticides are unhealthy, and consumers are demanding safer and more sustainable products
Technology
Capital
• 84 Patents Issued
• 50MM shares
& Pending
outstanding
• Trade secrets
• C$77MM market cap
• Unique technology
• 2+ years cash runway
• 19% mgmt. ownership
MustGrow is disrupting the industry by providing sustainable mustard-based biological solutions to replace banned/restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers
Markets
Global, Long-Term
• Soil Amendment &
Partnerships
Biofertility
• Biocontrol
- Postharvest Food Preservation
Sustainable Agriculture is the Future of Food Security
Increased Regulation on
Synthetic Chemicals…
Sprout inhibitor chlorpropham (CIPC) officially banned by European Union
The ban of CIPC in the EU has been in the works for months and was expected by the industry. It is not easy to find alternatives, though. The big problem is for existing potato storage sites.
- Spudman; June 19, 2019
Yield
Food
Global
Maximizing
security
Soil
Alternatives
Health
- Commitment to Organic Solutions & Growth
Syngenta commits US$2 billion and sets new targets for innovation to tackle climate change
Syngenta dedicates $2 billion over five years to innovation specifically targeted at delivering a step change in agricultural sustainability
- Syngenta; October 22, 2019
EU Organic Action Plan - 25% Organic Acres by 2030
On March 25, 2021, the European Commission published the Farm to Fork Strategy Action Plan with a target of 30% of EU land under organic farming by 2030.
- European Commission, March 25, 2021
Large and Growing Global Demand for Natural Biologics (estimated 2030)
Combined (US$324B)
TOTALFertilizer
ADDRESSABLE(US$242B)
MARKET
Pesticide
(US$82B)
BIOCONTROL
SOIL AMENDMENT
MARKET SIZE
US$20.4B
US$15.5B
GROWTH RATE
12.4%
10.5%
INDUSTRY
• Replacements for Synthetic Pesticides
DYNAMICS
and Fertilizers needed
- Organic demand / acres growing
- Soil and environmental health are critical
MustGrow - Unique Technology in Agriculture
MustGrow is providing a natural, organic agriculture technology in many markets: Soil Amendments & Biofertilizers, Soil Biocontrol, and Postharvest Food Preservation
Why is
MustGrow's
technology unique?
Safe and Organic1-MustGrow's technology is non- hazardous, eligible for use in organic production, and has minimal worker safety, bystander or environmental concerns
Positive Soil4Health - natural organic breakdown allows for positive soil microbiome growth
Economical2- potential to be priced competitively with conventional alternatives Scalable -low-riskcommercial production can be scaled up for use on many acres
Low Environmental5Impact - low water solubility potentially limiting watershed runoff
Flexible - can3be used in a variety of existing application systems and for numerous crops
Effective and6Efficient - offers biological soil health, fertility, disease and pest control comparable to synthetic agriculture fertilizers and chemicals while being more efficient compared to cover cropping or mustard meals
