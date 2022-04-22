Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. MustGrow Biologics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGRO   CA62822A1030

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.

(MGRO)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/22 01:37:32 pm EDT
3.670 CAD   -2.13%
01:28pMUSTGROW BIOLOGICS : Final Receipt for Shelf Prospectus
PU
04/20MustGrow Biologics Corp. and JANSSEN PMP Signs an Exclusive Evaluation and Option Agreement
CI
04/18MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS : Receipt for Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MustGrow Biologics : Final Receipt for Shelf Prospectus

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Securities Division

601-1919 Saskatchewan Drive

Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 4H2

PROSPECTUS

MustGrow Biologics Corp.

This is the receipt of the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan for the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus of the above Issuer dated April 21, 2022 (the prospectus).

This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

April 21, 2022

"Heather Kuchuran"

Heather Kuchuran Director, Corporate Finance

SEDAR Project # 3364435

Disclaimer

MustGrow Biologics Corp. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.
01:28pMUSTGROW BIOLOGICS : Final Receipt for Shelf Prospectus
PU
04/20MustGrow Biologics Corp. and JANSSEN PMP Signs an Exclusive Evaluation and Option Agree..
CI
04/18MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS : Receipt for Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
04/18MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS : Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
03/15MustGrow Biologics Corp. Appoints Laura Westby to Board of Directors
CI
02/24MUSTGROW INVESTOR WEBCAST : Wednesday, March 2nd at 4:15pm ET
EQ
02/10MustGrow Reports Successful Postharvest Applications in Stored Potatoes
AQ
02/09Mustgrow Biologics Corp. Reports Successful Postharvest Applications in Stored Potatoes
CI
01/21MustGrow and Bayer Sign Exclusive Agreement to Develop Sustainable Organic Biologicals ..
CI
01/21MustGrow Biologics Up 7.6% after Reporting Exclusive Agreement with Bayer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,65 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 145 M 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MustGrow Biologics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,75 CAD
Average target price 5,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey J. Giasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd L. Lahti Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bradley R. Munro Chairman
Colin Bletsky Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Kowalski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.-6.02%147
MODERNA, INC.-43.11%58 236
LONZA GROUP AG-17.38%49 100
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.29%45 088
SEAGEN INC.-8.51%25 999
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.49%20 371