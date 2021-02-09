Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MustGrow Biologics Corp.    MGRO   CA62822A1030

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.

(MGRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MustGrow Reports 100% Control of Banana Disease at Economic Rates; Advancing to Field Trials in Colombia

02/09/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 100% control of Fusarium wilt TR4 disease at economic rates as low as 5 gal/acre (49 L/ha).
  • National State of Emergency declared in Colombia in 2019.
  • Fusarium wilt TR4 is existential threat to the $25 billion global banana industry.
  • MustGrow advancing to field study trials.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) -  MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce further laboratory results of its mustard-derived natural biopesticide on the disease Fusarium wilt TR4 ("Fusarium wilt TR4"). Fusarium wilt TR4 (previously referred to as the Panama Disease) is a devastating pathogen ravaging the $25 billion global banana industry. Testing and reporting in this second Colombia study was completed by a different third party independent laboratory than was used in the first study to add further validation.

MustGrow's safe and effective natural biopesticide is plant-based - harnessing the mustard seed's natural defense mechanism to control diseases, pests, and weeds.

Highlights:

  • 100% control as low as 5 gal/acre (49 L/ha);
  • Confirmation of economical rates in laboratory;
  • Field study trials to commence.

Fusarium wilt TR4 samples were treated with MustGrow's mustard-based liquid biopesticide at various low-rate applications which demonstrated 100% control, and also potential economical proficiency if extrapolated to a plantation field scenario. 100% control was achieved at economic rates as low as 5 gal/acre (49 L/ha) within a 3 day testing period. In comparison, control samples (without MustGrow's product) showed Fusarium wilt TR4 was still vibrant and growing. These results further strengthen MustGrow's body of work in Colombia as preparation accelerates for its highly-anticipated field studies.

On Dec. 1, 2020, MustGrow announced it had successfully controlled (100% kill) Fusarium wilt TR4 definitively in a laboratory setting - a unique feat MustGrow believes no other agri-science team has achieved. MustGrow's cumulative laboratory work has reaffirmed its approach to simultaneously pursue a potential "fast-track" registration in Colombia. Additionally, MustGrow believes its work in Colombia will serve as a beachhead to expand into other leading banana producing countries.

Colin Bletsky, COO of MustGrow, commented, "With this additional efficacy confirmation, we are very excited about the opportunity to potentially help the banana industry manage this devastating disease. Reproduction of the same positive results through yet another independent laboratory has further validated our approach. With a more defined dose response, we are now ready to commence field testing with deeper refinement of our study design."

Fusarium wilt TR4

Fusarium wilt TR4 is the world's most destructive banana disease, affecting particularly Cavendish bananas, which comprise half of global banana production. Currently, there are no effective treatments for infected banana plantations, with the disease remaining viable in soil for decades and can cause 100% yield loss. The spread of Fusarium wilt TR4 through banana plantations in South America has prompted Colombia to reportedly declare a National State of Emergency, enacting special measures to stop the disease from spreading, including the preventive eradication of infected plantations. A flurry of media reports has followed, revealing a race to save bananas from extinction after the disease has left a trail of scorched banana plantations in its wake.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, this mustard-derived technology could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment to post harvest disease control and food preservation.

The Company has approximately 42.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO
Phone: +1-306-668-2652
info@mustgrow.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow's Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2021 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73949


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.
01:05aMustGrow Reports 100% Control of Banana Disease at Economic Rates; Advancing ..
NE
02/02MustGrow Outlines Upcoming Investment and Industry Conferences
NE
01/20MustGrow Achieves 100% Control of Root-Rot Disease Infecting Key Plant-Based ..
NE
01/19MustGrow Confirms Positive Soil Health and Ecological Impact of Its Plant-Bas..
NE
01/14MustGrow Confirms Proceeds of C$1.5 Million from Warrant Exercise
NE
2020MustGrow Appoints Impossible Foods Executive to Board
NE
2020MustGrow Biologics Advances its Mustard Plant-Based Technology Pipeline
NE
2020PRESS RELEASE : MustGrow Biologics Investor Webcast Wednesday December 9th at 11..
DJ
2020MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS INVESTOR WEBCAST : 00am ET
EQ
2020MUSTGROW INVESTOR WEBCAST WEDNESDAY : 00am ET
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,52 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net cash 2019 3,27 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 71,4 M 55,9 M 56,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MustGrow Biologics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey J. Giasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd L. Lahti Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bradley R. Munro Chairman
Colin Bletsky Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Kowalski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP.36.00%56
MODERNA, INC.78.02%73 594
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 094
CELLTRION, INC.-6.41%40 982
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.32%35 835
SEAGEN INC.1.15%32 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ