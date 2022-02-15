MUT : Technical results of the capital increase
ENR.GOFIM.616.1
Date: 15/02/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-015
(Only the french version prevails)
Event
Capital increase in cash
Involved Instrument(s)
MUTANDIS SCA
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Technical results of the capital increase of "MUTANDIS SCA".
- RECALL OF THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION
Capital increase type
Increase capital in cash without subscription rights
Issuer
MUTANDIS SCA
subscriber(s)
Public
Date of general extraodinary
08/11/2021
meeting
Nominal value (MAD)
100,00
Price share (MAD)
240,00
Number of operation shares
1.250.000
Total amount of the operation
300.000.000,00
(MAD)
Subscription starting date
31/01/2022
Subscription closing date
04/02/2022
Financial Advisor and Global
CFG Bank, Attijari Finance Corp, Upline Corporate
Coordinator
Brokerage firm in charge of
CFG MARCHES
operation's registration
Organization in charge of
CFG Bank
operation's centralization
- TECHNICAL RESULTS OF THE OPERATION
-
-
ENR.GOFIM.616.1
Date: 15/02/2022
-
Technical resultas by category of subscribers :
Category of subscribers
Number of
Number of
Number of
subscribers
shares requested
shares alloted
lnstitutionals
163
6.630.081
525.063
Corporates
64
358.777
42.467
Individuals
3.130
1.553.381
682.470
TOTAL
3.357
8.542.239
1.250.000
- FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information, the technical results are available on the following link
:
Technical results
h t t p s : / / w w w . c a s a b l a n c a - bourse.com/bourseweb/Documents/MUT/fr/MUT_Rst_AK_20 22_fr.pdf
Disclaimer
Mutandis SCA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUTANDIS SCA
Sales 2021
1 652 M
176 M
176 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
879 M
93,6 M
93,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
3,28%
Capitalization
2 072 M
221 M
221 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,79x
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
799
Free-Float
80,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MUTANDIS SCA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
259,05 MAD
Average target price
311,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target
20,1%