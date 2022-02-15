Log in
    MUT   MA0000012395

MUTANDIS SCA

(MUT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange - 02/14
259.05 MAD   -1.50%
10:47aMUT : Technical results of the capital increase
PU
01/24MUT : Capital increase in cash reserved to Public
PU
2021MUTANDIS SCA : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
MUT : Technical results of the capital increase

02/15/2022 | 10:47am EST
ENR.GOFIM.616.1

Date: 15/02/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-015

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Capital increase in cash

Involved Instrument(s)

MUTANDIS SCA

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Technical results of the capital increase of "MUTANDIS SCA".

- RECALL OF THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION

Capital increase type

Increase capital in cash without subscription rights

Issuer

MUTANDIS SCA

subscriber(s)

Public

Date of general extraodinary

08/11/2021

meeting

Nominal value (MAD)

100,00

Price share (MAD)

240,00

Number of operation shares

1.250.000

Total amount of the operation

300.000.000,00

(MAD)

Subscription starting date

31/01/2022

Subscription closing date

04/02/2022

Financial Advisor and Global

CFG Bank, Attijari Finance Corp, Upline Corporate

Coordinator

Brokerage firm in charge of

CFG MARCHES

operation's registration

Organization in charge of

CFG Bank

operation's centralization

- TECHNICAL RESULTS OF THE OPERATION

-

-

1

ENR.GOFIM.616.1

Date: 15/02/2022

-

Technical resultas by category of subscribers :

Category of subscribers

Number of

Number of

Number of

subscribers

shares requested

shares alloted

lnstitutionals

163

6.630.081

525.063

Corporates

64

358.777

42.467

Individuals

3.130

1.553.381

682.470

TOTAL

3.357

8.542.239

1.250.000

- FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, the technical results are available on the following link

:

Technical results

h t t p s : / / w w w . c a s a b l a n c a - bourse.com/bourseweb/Documents/MUT/fr/MUT_Rst_AK_20 22_fr.pdf

2

Disclaimer

Mutandis SCA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
