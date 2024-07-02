Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Laumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.65 EUR 831.60 EUR
34.70 EUR 9611.90 EUR
34.75 EUR 8479.00 EUR
34.80 EUR 10892.40 EUR
34.85 EUR 29796.75 EUR
34.90 EUR 50674.80 EUR
34.95 EUR 18034.20 EUR
35.00 EUR 11165.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.87 EUR 139485.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
92783  02.07.2024 CET/CEST

