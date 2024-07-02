

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Laumann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.65 EUR 831.60 EUR 34.70 EUR 9611.90 EUR 34.75 EUR 8479.00 EUR 34.80 EUR 10892.40 EUR 34.85 EUR 29796.75 EUR 34.90 EUR 50674.80 EUR 34.95 EUR 18034.20 EUR 35.00 EUR 11165.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.87 EUR 139485.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

