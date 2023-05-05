Advanced search
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:49:39 2023-05-05 am EDT
22.95 EUR   +7.24%
Dd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Julia und Mark Friedrich, buy
EQ
Mutares Sells Portfolio Company Special Melted Products for EUR180 Million
MT
Dd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Johannes Laumann, buy
EQ
DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Julia und Mark Friedrich, buy

05/05/2023 | 06:34am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 12:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Julia und Mark
Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.60 EUR 3390.00 EUR
22.65 EUR 2038.50 EUR
22.70 EUR 17456.30 EUR
22.75 EUR 11170.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.7034 EUR 34055.0500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82981  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
06:34aDd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Julia und Mark Friedrich, buy
EQ
05:17aMutares Sells Portfolio Company Special Melted Products for EUR180 Million
MT
03:51aDd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Johannes Laumann, buy
EQ
03:02aFifth Exit In 2023 : Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products to Co..
EQ
02:29aMutares has signed an agreement to sell Special Melted Products
EQ
05/05Cogne Acciai Speciali S.p.a. entered into an agreement to acquire ATI Specialty Materia..
CI
05/03Germany's Mutares Completes Legal Integration of Balcke-Dürr Into NEM Energy
MT
05/03Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Successful integration of NEM Energy and Balcke-Dürr to one Group ..
EQ
04/28Mutares Finalize Purchase of Majority Stake in Stressed Forgings Maker BEW-Umformtechni..
MT
04/28Mutares has successfully completed the majority acquisition of BEW-Umformtechnik from M..
EQ
Financials
Sales 2023 4 836 M 5 321 M 5 321 M
Net income 2023 -129 M -142 M -142 M
Net Debt 2023 294 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,27x
Yield 2023 7,01%
Capitalization 441 M 486 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,40 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA18.89%486
BLACKSTONE INC.11.92%57 530
KKR & CO. INC.6.85%42 711
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-10.18%16 649
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION16.20%14 431
AMUNDI10.38%13 037
