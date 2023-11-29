Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 19,500 shares in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, which were acquired by exercising options from the Stock Option Plan 2016. Sale was made in part to cover the costs associated with the exercise of these options.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.58 EUR 615810.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.5800 EUR 615810.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
87617  29.11.2023 CET/CEST

