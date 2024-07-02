

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mark Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.25 EUR 4676.25 EUR 32.30 EUR 226.10 EUR 32.30 EUR 4845.00 EUR 32.30 EUR 6879.90 EUR 32.30 EUR 20122.90 EUR 32.30 EUR 1162.80 EUR 32.35 EUR 21221.60 EUR 32.40 EUR 3240.00 EUR 32.40 EUR 26989.20 EUR 32.45 EUR 37836.70 EUR 32.50 EUR 18557.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.39 EUR 145757.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

