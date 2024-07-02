Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.25 EUR 4676.25 EUR
32.30 EUR 226.10 EUR
32.30 EUR 4845.00 EUR
32.30 EUR 6879.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 20122.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 1162.80 EUR
32.35 EUR 21221.60 EUR
32.40 EUR 3240.00 EUR
32.40 EUR 26989.20 EUR
32.45 EUR 37836.70 EUR
32.50 EUR 18557.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.39 EUR 145757.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
