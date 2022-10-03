Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
02:03 2022-10-03 am EDT
14.78 EUR   -0.67%
DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/03/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Endowment of 90,000 shares in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA to Daniel Laik

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78627  03.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
