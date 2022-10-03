DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Daniel Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 90,000 shares in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA from Robin Laik by way of endowment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

