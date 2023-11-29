

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 54,926 shares in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, which were acquired by exercising options from the Stock Option Plan 2016. Sale was made in part to cover the costs associated with the exercise of these options. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.58 EUR 1734563.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.5800 EUR 1734563.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

