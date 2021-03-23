DGAP-DD : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
23.03.2021 / 18:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Laik
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options as part of a stock option program
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.83 EUR 794700.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.83 EUR 794700.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-18; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de
65102 23.03.2021
