DGAP-DD : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.03.2021 / 18:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Robin Last name(s): Laik 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mutares SE & Co. KGaA b) LEI 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options as part of a stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8.83 EUR 794700.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 8.83 EUR 794700.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-18; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

