Mutares SE & Co. KGaA    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english

03/23/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
23.03.2021 / 18:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Robin 
 
 Last name(s):  Laik 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NB650 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Exercise of options as part of a stock option program 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 8.83 EUR      794700.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 8.83 EUR      794700.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-18; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
              Arnulfstr.19 
              80335 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mutares.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65102 23.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 703 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
Net income 2020 58,9 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2020 107 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 5,92%
Capitalization 314 M 374 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,25 €
Last Close Price 20,60 €
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Laumann Chief Investment Officer
Micha Bloching Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA31.21%352
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.9.37%587 122
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.27%150 367
SIEMENS AG15.52%128 546
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.57%117 275
3M COMPANY8.40%109 728
