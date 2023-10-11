EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Eighth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the assets of Holland Industrial Construction Systems Coöperatief U.A. and its subsidiaries



11.10.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eighth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the assets of Holland Industrial Construction Systems Coöperatief U.A. and its subsidiaries (‘Byldis’)

New platform investment to strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment

Byldis designs, manufactures and installs prefabricated/ off-site produced building structure components for high- and mid-rise buildings in the European and United Kingdom construction markets

Revenues of ca. EUR 120 million

Munich, October 11, 2023 –Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of assets of Holland Industrial Construction Systems Coöperatief U.A. and its subsidiaries (‘Byldis’). As a new platform investment, the company will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment.

As a market leader in Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) with over 50 years of experience in engineering, precast concrete, and facade technology, Byldis offers an off-site alternative to traditional construction methods within the European mid- and high-rise construction market from the initial request and design through manufacturing and assembly in one of their factories, to installation at the construction site. Serving as a one-stop-shop for engineering, production, installation, transportation, and on-site assembly, Byldis’ method is up to 50% faster than traditional on-site construction with reduced risk of safety and failure costs. Headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, the company operates primarily in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and employs approximately 300 employees.

Mutares is strongly committed to strengthen the company’s project execution capabilities and accelerate the path to profitability. Further improvements are expected within optimization of the corporate governance structure, restoring the strong brand perception in the market and through implementation of operational excellence initiatives.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "With our support we are convinced we can materialize the excellent and unique product offering for the mid- and high-rise market. Byldis is a great addition to our Engineering & Technology segment strengthening our expertise and successful track-record in the field of construction solutions. With this eighth acquisition I am very confident that we will reach our unspoken target of one transaction per month in 2023."

