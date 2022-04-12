Mutares : Annual Report 2021 of Mutares Group

Reaching New Levels
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
OUR VISION
To be the undisputed inter-national leader for mid-market special situations, driven by our sustainable investment principles.
OUR IDENTITY
Mutares creates value by transforming risks and opportunities into sustainable business success.
OUR MISSION
Transform distressed companies and their ownership into sustainable, lasting and value-enhancing opportunities for shareholders.
OUR VALUES
Entrepreneurship Integrative Management
Sustainability Personal Integrity
OUR GOAL
Industry-leading risk-optimized returns and direct performance contribution for each shareholder through sustainable and increasing dividends.
CONTENT
ABOUT MUTARES
Financial year 2021 at a glance 4
Our Management 6
Message from the Management Board 7
Our Business Model 10
Our Strategy 11
Reaching New Levels 12
PORTFOLIO
Active Development of our Portfolio 16
Mutares Portfolio across Lifecycle Stages 19
Our Footprint 20
Our Portfolio Companies 21
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Mutares on the Capital Market 44
Five Reasons to Invest in
the Mutares Share 48
LEGEND
Content
Start of chapter
Search function (within PDF)
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Report of the Supervisory Board 52
Our Supervisory Board 56
Remuneration Report 57
Corporate Governance Statement 66
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Combined Management and
Group Management Report 75
Notes to the Consolidated
Financial Statements 106
FURTHER INFORMATION
Independent Auditor's Report 198
Financial Calendar 2022 203
Imprint & Contact 204
COMPANY PROFILE
Mutares is specialized on the acquisition of medium-sized companies in special situa-tions. Mutares pursues the aim of leading the acquired companies onto a stable path of profitable growth through intensive operational cooperation. Our transaction teams at nine European locations identify suitable companies. After the acquisition, our own operational team, together with the management of the portfolio companies, develops a comprehensive improvement program along the entire value chain and supports its implementation. Our objective is to return the company to sustainable and long-term success and to subsequently support its value. This can also be done through add-on acquisitions.
Extensive operational industry and turnaround experience, combined with trans-actional and operational support, build the foundation for mastering the challenges involved in developing our portfolio companies.
MUTARES SE & CO. KGaA
Founded in 2008, Mutares acquires mid-sized companies that are headquartered in Europe to develop them long-term-oriented and sustainably.
MUTARES GROUP
As of 31 December 2021, the Mutares Group comprised 23 operating companies.
PORTFOLIO COMPANIES
The portfolio companies operate independently and are managed on their own reporting responsibility. They are integrated into the Mutares Group reporting.
www.mutares.com
Mutares compensates CO₂ emissions of all ﬂights of the holding employees for the year 2020.
About Mutares
Financial year 2021 at a glance
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
AT A GLANCE
JANUARY
The climate protection contribution beneﬁts the organization atmosfair, which thereby promotes the expansion of renewable energies.
The sale of the 80% stake in Nexive Group to Poste Italiane with a double-digit return on invested capital (ROIC) is completed and goes down as the fastest exit in Mutares corporate history.
The portfolio company Balcke-Dürr successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to the Howden Group with a ROIC >10.
FEBRUARY
Mutares successfully places an additional increase of the bond issued in February 2020 with a volume of EUR 10.0 million, which will be listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Oslo and creates the ﬁnancial prerequisites for value-enhancing add-on investments, among others.
MARCH
Mutares signs the UN Global Compact to successively expand the company's sustainability strategy. In the future, ESG sustainability criteria will be incorporated even more clearly into the decision-making process for all activities.
Mutares completes the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni. The company specializes in network expansion and maintenance services and strengthens the Goods & Services segment under the name EXI.
Mutares completes the acquisition of Primetals Technologies France from Primetals Technologies. The company, a provider of solutions for steel processing lines, will operate under the name Clecim after the acquisition and strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment.
APRIL
Mutares completes the acquisition of the majority stake in the Carglass® Maison Group from Belron. The specialist for home repairs and emergencies in private households strengthens the Goods & Services segment under the name Repartim.
Mutares completes the acquisition of La Rochette Cartonboard from RDM Group. The company produces folding boxboard based on virgin ﬁbers mainly for the pharmaceutical and food packaging industries and strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment.
The Annual General Meeting of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share.
Mutares completes the acquisition of Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe. The provider of communication and safety systems for the UK rail sector strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment alongside the existing investment Gemini Rail.
As an add-on investment, the Terranor Group acquires the provider of road operation and maintenance services NCC Road Service in Denmark from NCC. The company now also operates under the name Terranor.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.