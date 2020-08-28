Log in
Mutares: NOTICE FROM WRITTEN RESOLUTION ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BOND TERMS

08/28/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
Mutares: NOTICE FROM WRITTEN RESOLUTION ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BOND TERMS (news with additional features)

28.08.2020 / 16:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares: NOTICE FROM WRITTEN RESOLUTION ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BOND TERMS

Munich, August 28, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") announces the results of a written resolution on proposed amendments to the terms of the EUR 50 million bonds issued by Mutares in February 2020 (ISIN: NO0010872864) as set out in the Notice of a Written Resolution dated August 13, 2020. The proposed amendments have been approved by the required majority of the bondholders in a written procedure as shown in the attachment ("Notice from Written Resolution") enclosed herewith. The company has commissioned Pareto Securities AS Frankfurt Branch to act as financial advisor with regard to the changes to the terms and matters relating thereto shall thus be directed to Pareto Securities AS Frankfurt Branch and / or management.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: sh@crossalliance.com
www.crossalliance.com

Additional features:

File: Notice from Written Resolution

28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1124275

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1124275  28.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
