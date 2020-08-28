DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares: NOTICE FROM WRITTEN RESOLUTION ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BOND TERMS Munich, August 28, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") announces the results of a written resolution on proposed amendments to the terms of the EUR 50 million bonds issued by Mutares in February 2020 (ISIN: NO0010872864) as set out in the Notice of a Written Resolution dated August 13, 2020. The proposed amendments have been approved by the required majority of the bondholders in a written procedure as shown in the attachment ("Notice from Written Resolution") enclosed herewith. The company has commissioned Pareto Securities AS Frankfurt Branch to act as financial advisor with regard to the changes to the terms and matters relating thereto shall thus be directed to Pareto Securities AS Frankfurt Branch and / or management. Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2019, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,016 million and employed more than 6,500 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares SE are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). For further information: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

