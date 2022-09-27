Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34 2022-09-27 am EDT
15.28 EUR   +1.87%
04:02aMutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group
EQ
09/23Mutares To Acquire Manufacturing Plant in France
MT
09/23Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Tenth acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an irrevocable offer to acquire a plant of an automotive supplier in France
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group

09/27/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group

27.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group

  • New Platform acquisition strengthening the Goods & Services segment
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 400 million with vast main market in Denmark
  • Operator in the public transport market of growing urban mobility trends

Munich, 27 September 2022 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire the Danish, Polish Bus and Serbian business operations of Arriva Group, which belongs to the Deutsche Bahn AG. The closing of the transaction is expected towards the end of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval by the Deutsche Bahn Supervisory Board and the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, and antitrust clearance by the respective local authorities.

While all Businesses offer urban, regional and commercial bus services, the Danish Business additionally offers rail and water transport services. Arriva Denmark also offers car sharing services under the franchise SHARE NOW in Copenhagen and operates a vocational training center. In total, the Business generates around EUR 400 million in revenues with approx. 3,400 people across the three countries.

While increasing operational efficiency with its own team of functional experts, Mutares also plans to leverage its strong expertise in tendering for public sector contracts, consequently fostering Arriva’s leading position in the respective markets. 

“With this acquisition we underline our experience in the logistics and transportation sector and we are very excited to welcome the Arriva businesses into our firm, strengthening our Goods & Services portfolio. The business model of Arriva is very promising as we see the demand for urban mobility concepts increasing, driven by the continuing trend for urbanization and a more sustainable way of transportation,” comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


27.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450177

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450177  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
04:02aMutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to a..
EQ
09/23Mutares To Acquire Manufacturing Plant in France
MT
09/23Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Tenth acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an irrevocable offer..
EQ
09/22Mutares Closes Acquisition of Italy-based Sirti Energia
MT
09/22Third Exit In 2022 : Mutares signs agreement to sell Nordec Group Oyj
EQ
09/22Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia
EQ
09/21Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa Signs Agreement to Sell Nordec Group Oyj
CI
09/14Mutares Closes Purchase of Slovenian Automotive Parts Manufacturer Cimos
MT
09/14Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Cimos d.d.
EQ
09/14Mutares SE & Co. KGaA completed the acquisition of Cimos d.d. from TCH Cogeme.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 859 M 3 723 M 3 723 M
Net income 2022 6,72 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
Net Debt 2022 270 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 362x
Yield 2022 9,17%
Capitalization 309 M 298 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,00 €
Average target price 30,63 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-34.07%298
BLACKSTONE INC.-35.47%58 351
KKR & CO. INC.-41.40%37 540
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-18.55%15 549
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-31.62%11 412
ESR GROUP LIMITED-23.34%11 227