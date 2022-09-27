Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Eleventh acquisition in 2022: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Arriva Denmark, Poland Bus and Serbia from the Arriva Group

New Platform acquisition strengthening the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of ca. EUR 400 million with vast main market in Denmark

Operator in the public transport market of growing urban mobility trends

Munich, 27 September 2022 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire the Danish, Polish Bus and Serbian business operations of Arriva Group, which belongs to the Deutsche Bahn AG. The closing of the transaction is expected towards the end of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval by the Deutsche Bahn Supervisory Board and the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, and antitrust clearance by the respective local authorities.

While all Businesses offer urban, regional and commercial bus services, the Danish Business additionally offers rail and water transport services. Arriva Denmark also offers car sharing services under the franchise SHARE NOW in Copenhagen and operates a vocational training center. In total, the Business generates around EUR 400 million in revenues with approx. 3,400 people across the three countries.

While increasing operational efficiency with its own team of functional experts, Mutares also plans to leverage its strong expertise in tendering for public sector contracts, consequently fostering Arriva’s leading position in the respective markets.

“With this acquisition we underline our experience in the logistics and transportation sector and we are very excited to welcome the Arriva businesses into our firm, strengthening our Goods & Services portfolio. The business model of Arriva is very promising as we see the demand for urban mobility concepts increasing, driven by the continuing trend for urbanization and a more sustainable way of transportation,” comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

