MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

01/29/2021 | 01:27am EST
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

29.01.2021 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

- Leading company for network rollout, field and maintenance services in Italy

- First platform investment in 2021 strengthens the Goods & Services segment

- Acquired business with approx. EUR 45 million in revenues

Munich/Milan, 29 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement on the acquisition of the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. The company is a leading provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services to service providers. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2021.

Ericsson Services Italia operates telecommunication services throughout Italy. It is headquartered in Rome and employs more than 260 employees. The company is a dedicated service company for network rollout and onsite maintenance services. The main clients are the Italian mobile operators. In 2019, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 45 million.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are excited to welcome Ericsson Services Italia to our Portfolio and I am confident that Mutares is the right partner to accelerate the company's potential. We will continue to strengthen the presence in the Italian network rollout market as an Ericsson partner and we are happy to continue being a prime Ericsson supplier in such key industry."

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information please contact us:

Mutares SE & Co KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Press contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.com
www.crossalliance.com


29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164277

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164277  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
