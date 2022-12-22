Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire a plant of an automotive supplier in Bordeaux

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire a plant of an automotive supplier in Bordeaux

Acquisition includes Magna’s plant in Bordeaux, producing high-quality gearboxes and is intended to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment

Revenues of approximately EUR 200 million

Synergy effects expected with the subsidiaries of Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment focused on metal processing

Closing expected in the first quarter of 2023

Munich, 22 December 2022 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Magna’s facility in Bordeaux, France, after signing a put option in September 2022 and after the finalization of the works council consultation. The facility manufactures and assembles manual transmissions for the automotive industry. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to certain conditions precedent, and the rebranding are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

The plant, which is expected to generate revenues of around EUR 200 million in 2022, employs 740 people and has a long tradition of producing premium transmissions for the automotive industry.

Following the acquisition of three plants in Germany in July 2021 under the new name LMS, this transaction underlines Mutares' competence, trustworthiness, and reliability under the best new owner principle. The Bordeaux plant produces full gear sets for gasoline and diesel vehicle applications and will further strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares as it perfectly complements the portfolio companies CIMOS, PrimoTECS Group, KICO and ISH Group and brings deep expertise and capabilities in machining and assembly.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

