DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia successfully sold its French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS



08.06.2022 / 18:46

Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia successfully sold its French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

Munich, 08 June 2022 – Frigoscandia AB, a provider of temperature-controlled transport and terminal services in the field of food-logistics and since December 2021 a 100% holding of Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), today successfully completed the sale of all shares in its French subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to the French logistics company Olano Services SAS.

Having already announced the second exit in fiscal year 2022 on 11 May, Mutares is now putting the focus at Frigoscandia on expanding and strengthening its position in the Nordic region as their home market, in line with the add-on acquisition of Polar Frakt AS already completed in April this year. The goal is to consolidate and further expand Frigoscandia's position as the leading temperature-controlled logistics platform in the Nordic countries. The international network will be further refined primarily through current external partners.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



