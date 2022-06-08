Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:46 2022-06-08 pm EDT
21.30 EUR   -1.62%
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia successfully sold its French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

06/08/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia successfully sold its French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

08.06.2022 / 18:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia successfully sold its French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

Munich, 08 June 2022 – Frigoscandia AB, a provider of temperature-controlled transport and terminal services in the field of food-logistics and since December 2021 a 100% holding of Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), today successfully completed the sale of all shares in its French subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to the French logistics company Olano Services SAS.

Having already announced the second exit in fiscal year 2022 on 11 May, Mutares is now putting the focus at Frigoscandia on expanding and strengthening its position in the Nordic region as their home market, in line with the add-on acquisition of Polar Frakt AS already completed in April this year. The goal is to consolidate and further expand Frigoscandia's position as the leading temperature-controlled logistics platform in the Nordic countries. The international network will be further refined primarily through current external partners.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 8


08.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1370331

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1370331  08.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 641 M 3 894 M 3 894 M
Net income 2022 -76,0 M -81,3 M -81,3 M
Net Debt 2022 273 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,86x
Yield 2022 8,08%
Capitalization 447 M 478 M 478 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,65 €
Average target price 32,10 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Johannes Laumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-4.84%478
BLACKSTONE INC.-7.39%83 968
KKR & CO. INC.-23.56%33 749
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.68%19 145
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-28.05%14 286
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.56%13 468