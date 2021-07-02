Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

07/02/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

02.07.2021 / 19:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

  • Strengthening the Automotive & Mobility segment
  • Leading supplier of plastic exterior trim parts for the automotive industry
  • Three exteriors plants with revenues of approx. EUR 360 million

Munich, 2 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna. The company will from now on operate under its new name Light Mobility Solutions ("LMS"). LMS is a global supplier of plastic exteriors and systems whose products include fascias, grilles, rocker and side panels, spoilers, and other exterior trim parts for the leading Automotive OEMs.

Headquartered in Obertshausen the company employs around 1,700 people at its three production sites and two additional satellite sites and generates revenues of approx. EUR 360 million. The company has established itself as a well-known supplier in the automotive sector directly delivering to the assembly lines of the OEMs by counting on a state-of-the-art injection moulding technology, painting, chroming, and assembly.
 

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press requests in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57

 


02.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214667

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214667  02.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 592 M 3 072 M 3 072 M
Net income 2021 155 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,50x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 321 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 57,0%
