Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed EUR 20 million tap issue of its existing bonds issued in February 2020

08/26/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed EUR 20 million tap issue of its existing bonds issued in February 2020

26-Aug-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares successfully placed EUR 20 million tap issue of its existing bonds issued in February 2020

 

Munich, August 26, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") today has decided to increase its EUR 50 million bonds issued in February 2020 with 4-year maturity (ISIN: NO0010872864) through an optional tap issue by an amount of EUR 20 million ("Tap Issue"). The amount of the Tap Issue has been successfully placed with institutional investors. The Tap Issue shall become effective if the proposed amendments to the Bond Terms set out in the Notice of a Written Resolution dated August 13, 2020, become effective. Pareto Securities was mandated for this transaction as sole bookrunner.

Disclaimer

This release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

Certain statements in this ad hoc notification are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this ad hoc notification.

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Tel. +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.com

www.mutares.com

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 1250 90330

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

26-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1123501

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1123501  26-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 668 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net income 2020 3,75 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net Debt 2020 203 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 9,77%
Capitalization 156 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,00 €
Last Close Price 10,24 €
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Micha Bloching Member-Supervisory Board
Lothar Koniarski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-19.50%184
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.05%115 464
SIEMENS AG1.80%111 477
3M COMPANY-7.55%93 949
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.88%62 404
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-40.95%57 684
