Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed EUR 20 million tap issue of its existing bonds issued in February 2020



26-Aug-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Mutares successfully placed EUR 20 million tap issue of its existing bonds issued in February 2020

Munich, August 26, 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") today has decided to increase its EUR 50 million bonds issued in February 2020 with 4-year maturity (ISIN: NO0010872864) through an optional tap issue by an amount of EUR 20 million ("Tap Issue"). The amount of the Tap Issue has been successfully placed with institutional investors. The Tap Issue shall become effective if the proposed amendments to the Bond Terms set out in the Notice of a Written Resolution dated August 13, 2020, become effective. Pareto Securities was mandated for this transaction as sole bookrunner.

