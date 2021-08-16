DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise



16.08.2021 / 07:30

Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise

Provider of door hinges for the automotive industry

Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 120 million

Numerous synergies with portfolio company KICO GmbH

Munich, 16 August 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company will strengthen Mutares' Automotive & Mobility segment with production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO Group. The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH headquartered in Hainichen, Germany, with its subsidiary Innomotive Systems Hainichen Ltd. headquartered in Nanjing, China, is a leading manufacturer of sophisticated, high-precision machined door hinges made of steel or aluminium, as well as complex hinges for hoods, tailgates, and lids. The company is the world's number one supplier of aluminium hinges for automotive applications. In 2020 the company achieved revenues of approximately EUR 120 million.

Innomotive Systems Hainichen can tap a significant synergy potential with Mutares' portfolio company KICO, a provider of car components such as hinges, locking systems, and mechatronic systems with locations in Germany, Poland, and Mexico. For Mutares, this is the third acquisition in the current year within the automotive industry, underlining its expertise and trust from automotive companies worldwide.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are excited to announce a further acquisition in the automotive sector. Innomotive Systems Hainichen offers numerous synergies within the existing portfolio, especially with KICO, bringing the companies to become a truly world-wide provider of car components. As far as I know, this is the first sell-side transaction of a Chinese state-controlled company in Germany, which is unique and underpins the high reputation of Mutares in the European private equity sector."

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press requests in France

CLAI

Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64

Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57